Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offering the Best Oncology Care in Mumbai

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- A multi-speciality clinic chain, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a mission dedicated to patient care. The clinic chain provides homoeopathic intervention strategies for cancers and multiple chronic issues, such as Aplastic anaemia, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Pancreatitis, Kidney Failure and Migraine. Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic employs the best practices in classic homoeopathy and a compassionate approach to ensure the correct diagnosis, evidence-based cure and safe recovery. The clinic chain operates three well-equipped locations in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai, alongside providing online consultations to cater to Indian and foreign patients.



The spokesperson at Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic stated, "Evidence suggests the effectiveness of homoeopathy in treating virtually every condition. It's also the safest alternative medicine out there. Herein, an intrinsic healing process is initiated when diluted substances are administered to the patient. It's about triggering the body's natural defences. We leverage the best practices in homoeopathic for treatments, pain relief and raising patients' quality of life. Our founder, Dr Devendra Singh, is the leading homoeopathy doctor with over four decades of experience. Patients wanting to get top homoeopathic doctor in Delhi often end up consulting him."



Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic has been around for the past 42 years, and thus far, helped over 5, 00,000 patients recover. Among them, 15,000 are cancer cases across different stages. The clinic chain has also recently ventured into skincare with Expert Aesthetics. The facility features some of the leading aestheticians to provide safe and effective solutions for skin, hair loss, skin ageing and weight loss. Furthermore, in pandemic times when the world is locked indoors, the clinic chain's online consultations enable patients to seek medical help from the safety of their homes. They need to furnish their illness-related info online to receive medications and advice.



On oncology care in Mumbai, the spokesperson further stated, "When patients want to consult best cancer doctor in Mumbai, they turn to Dr Devendra Singh and his team. Led by Dr Singh, we have the best faculty for oncology in Mumbai. Our doctors have been to the top medical schools and research institutes and received training from the leading oncologists. They work tirelessly to deliver the finest care for malignancies of lungs, stomach, kidney, uterus, throat, ovarian, liver, colon, pancreatic, gallbladder, blood, breast, thyroid and more. They urge early presentation, as cancers are treatable provided it's diagnosed and treated in early stages."



Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic offers treatments in a humane environment through the latest research and cutting-edge technologies. As a result, even patients in late stages can expect to live longer and enjoy a more meaningful life. Strategies to prevent reoccurrences are also implemented. The clinic chain evaluates cancer patients in multimodality clinics, including head and neck, breast and gynaecology by specialist oncologists. The specialists sit together to share their findings and develop treatment decisions accordingly.



