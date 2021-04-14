Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offering Top Cancer Treatments in India

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Established in the year 1979, Dr Devendra Singh was the founder of Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic. The aim was to treat chronic and severe ailments like cancer, kidney failure, aplastic anaemia, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. Dr Devendra Singh is a noted homoeopathic physician, living and working in Lucknow for the last 36 years. The primary mission of Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is to help people with holistic and natural methods to cure ailments. The clinic has been in the business for an extended period - it completed four decades of excellence and expertise. Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is also known for hiring the best and the most trained experts in their respective field. They want to provide nothing but the best to their patients, and therefore, they leave no stone unturned while doing so. Their physicians are some of the top doctors globally and are trained in the best medical schools with experiences in some of the leading cancer institutes all over the world.



A spokesperson of Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic recently reached out and stated, "Here at Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic, we offer the highest quality oncology care to our patients. We believe in advancing the treatment and prevention of cancer and other severe illnesses. Cancer is potentially curable during its earlier. We also help people in their later stages of cancer to live meaningful lives. We aim to provide homoeopathic treatments to the patients to provide advanced cancer treatments using state-of-the-art technology where the patients feel closer to their family and friends.



Find cancer specialist in Mumbai by contacting Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic. The clinic has a multimodal facility, where respective experts treat different diseases they specialise in. The experts are also team players. They sit together and come across various advanced plans and procedures to treat various ailments. Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic has achieved over four decades of excellence and glory due to its hard work and determination.



The spokesperson further added, "The founder of the clinic, Dr Devendra Singh, started the clinic as a one-person army. However, in due course of years, he managed to build a name for the clinic and hire the best physicians worldwide. Later, Dr Dipika Singh, Dipanjali Singh and Dipendra Singh joined the clinic. Both Dr Devendra Singh and his son, Dr Dipendra Singh, is known as the 'Dynamic Duo.'"



Find top homoeopathic doctor in India?by contacting Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic. The clinic is known for its excellent physicians along with cutting-edge infrastructure.



About Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic

Cancerhomoeoclinic is a homoeopathy centre, treating diseases like cancer, kidney failure, Aplastic anaemia, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, with centres based in Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi.



Contact Information:

Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic

Address: 101, Ashish Complex, Opposite Cafe Coffee Day, Near Alchon Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi

Email: singhdipika741@gmail.com

Phone: +91 817681 3454, +91 961638 5385

Website: https://cancerhomoeoclinic.co.in/