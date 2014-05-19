Expert Craft Seller Teaches Crafters How to Sell on Etsy Using the Power of Pinterest

La Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Crafters are pinning their way to Etsy success thanks to Charles Huff’s latest craft marketing e-book How to Sell on Etsy With Pinterest (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy). Huff’s comprehensive, step-by-step guide urges motivated craft enthusiasts to expand beyond the virtual walls of Etsy and partner with Pinterest to boost traffic to their Etsy stores and ultimately increase their sales.



“If you aren’t marketing on Pinterest, then you are leaving serious money on that handmade Etsy table,” says Huff.



His reasoning is simple: Pinterest users spend nearly double what Facebook and Twitter users spend combined. To help struggling craft sellers take advantage of that ripe consumer market, Huff outlines an easy, effective system for selling on Etsy using Pinterest. He starts by explaining how Pinterest works, including what the sometimes confusing terminology means. Then, he guides readers through every step from creating an account to determining how, what, where, and when to pin. He even teaches readers how to get followers and convert them into customers.



“The book really breaks the whole Pinterest process down through funny, easy-to-understand chapters, says Dee, a Pinterest fan and Etsy seller. “It gives a lot of great advice for people who are trying to market their Etsy stores beyond just using Etsy.



How to Sell on Etsy With Pinterest (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy) is the second book in Huff’s three-book series on how to sell on Etsy. All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



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Craft Biz Insider is an inbox magazine devoted to helping artisans learn to how to sell on Etsy - and turn their creations into a sustainable income.



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