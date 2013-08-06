Expert Enlightens Readers on the Best Ways for Selecting the Most Suitable Valve

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- There are many different types of valves such as gate valves and butterfly valves but how to choose the most suitable one? Based on people's former and past experience, the editor from website http://www.llypiping.com/ would teach people how to select the most suitable valve.



First point is that people should be clear about the application of valves such as gate valves in the equipment or device. On the other hand, people should also determine the working conditions of the valve such as medium, operating pressure, operating temperature and other kinds of factors.



Secondly, people should make sure the valve connecting pipe nominal diameter and the valve in china connection methods such as flanged, threaded, welding and others. However, this point is much more important.



On the other hand, people should also make sure the valve operating modes which have concluded the manual, electric, electromagnetic, pneumatic or hydraulic, electro-hydraulic linkage and others.



People should make sure the material of valve housing and the inner parts of butterfly valves and other pipe fittings. This point should be determined by the pipeline transmission medium, working pressure and working temperature. These materials have included the steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, acid-resistant stainless steel, gray iron, malleable iron, ductile iron and copper alloys.



People should also have to select the type of valve such as closed valves, regulating valves, safety valves and others. There are also many types of valves such as gate valve, globe valve, ball valve, butterfly valves, throttle valve, safety valve, pressure reducing valves, steam traps and others.



On the other hand, making sure the valve parameters is also the most important step in the purchasing of the valves. For automatic valves, people should depend on the need to determine the allowed flow resistance, discharge capacity, back pressure and other factors and then people should also determine the nominal diameter of the pipe and the valve seat diameter.



People should also determine the geometric parameters of the selected valve such as gate valve butterfly valves. The necessary data is the length of the structure, form and size of flange connection, open and close the valve after the size of the height direction, the number of connection bolt and the size of hole and the exterior size of valve.



In short, people who want to purchase the most suitable and high quality valves must choose the optional valve carefully enough.



