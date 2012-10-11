Expert Estate Services, Buy Outs/Clean Outs- the Clean out King Goes All out in Getting Rid of Clutter

Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- David Landsman has been into the business of Cleaning Out Estates for almost his whole life and now is following the footsteps of his father and grandfather. From providing expert advice on what to do with all that stuff, to conducting on site Estate Sales and even hauling away the unwanted household and commercial junk. The Clean Out King is quickly becoming a household name. Weather downsizing or dealing with a loved ones Estate or just have too much junk, it can be overwhelming and sometimes the stuff remains simply dumped in one corner of the house or abandoned. The Clean Out King provides a number of services that include the separation and organization of all items, from the good to the bad and everything in between, clearing of junk, organizing the good stuff for sale and helping in recycling and donation process as well. Not just the clean out, The Clean Out King and his staff have become experts in the field of buying and selling as well.



Creating a huge customer following and through social networking, Large Yard Sales and sales platforms like eBay, craigslist and other on-line sites. The Clean Out King has transformed his small operation into well oiled machine, equipped to handle just about any situation and provides numerous services under one roof. Customer satisfaction is the prime motive of The Clean Out King and every possible step is taken to resolve the needs of his customers no matter what the situation. Site visits, attending calls, giving advice and top notch service is what David handles excellently.



With willingness, patience and ability to adapt to handle each situation The Clean Out King has helped many families in turning their unwanted stuff into cold, hard, cash. From Estate Sales to a buying and selling services, coupled with the complete broom swept clean out, people can now sell their old stuff to The Clean Out King and make money which would otherwise may have been thrown away. “I hired David to get my Mothers house ready to be sold, I left town the next day and David took the bull by the horns David came within dollars of getting what he estimated the sale would bring which was actually more than I thought it would bring and when all was said and done the house was completely empty and ready for the new buyers!!!! The Clean out King has helped“, says one of the many satisfied customers.



All it takes is one call or a visit to his informative website, call or visit the site today and take advice by logging onto their at www.thecleanoutking.com