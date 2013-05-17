Expert Explains Why Governor Chris Christie and Others May Regret Having Lap-Band Surgery

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Most people with Lap-Bands will experience a weight-loss plateau before they reach their ideal size. Many, actually gain weight with the Lap-Band says Dr. Del Millers.



Governor Chris Christie’s choice of gastric banding may prove to be an unwise decision says Dr. Del Millers. The Lap-Band was once viewed as a promising anti-obesity device and a low risk weight-loss procedure. But that was a decade ago. It has since fallen from grace among obesity patients and bariatric surgeons. “Gastric banding has become so unpopular that the major manufacturer of Lap-Bands, Allergan, no longer wants to make them,” Millers said.



Millers has embarked on a campaign to make the dangers of Lap-Band surgery better known to the public. “I'm doing interviews to help give consumers the knowledge they need to make an informed choice,” Millers said.



Studies have found that although some gastric-band patients lose 100 pounds or even more in the first year, few people continue to lose weight after that, despite the small amounts of food they can comfortably eat. After a year, most people with Lap-Bands usually stabilize at their new weight, or start gaining weight again. Despite how difficult it is to eat solid foods, many people actually gain weight with a Lap-Band. Approximately one-third of the people with Lap-Bands have them removed and not replaced within 1-5 years.



“Most people with a Lap-Band will stop losing weight and may even gain weight before they reach their ideal size because one of the unfortunate reactions the body has to a lower caloric intake is to decrease its energy expenditure (lower it’s metabolic rate),” Millers said.



As the body adjusts its metabolism to near-starvation conditions, it burns fewer calories to maintain basic metabolism. That can cause weight to plateau before someone reaches his or her ideal size.



Another reason why most people regain the weight they lost is because it takes a lot of willpower to eat ONLY the small amounts of food needed to feel full. How often does that happen? Most people who are obese don’t eat only when they are hungry, they eat for other reasons. Unfortunately, forcing too much food into the stomach will cause it to stretch and thereby loosening the band.



A little known fact about the Lap-Band is that the implant could exacerbate autoimmune problems. The Lap-Band should not be used by people with a personal or family history of autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or MS. African American and Hispanic women are especially vulnerable to lupus and several other autoimmune diseases.



