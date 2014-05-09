Expert Home Care Opens Doors to Home Healthcare NJ Patients

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Expert Home Care, one of the leading home care agencies in NJ announces the opening of its doors to homebound patients in the state of New Jersey. This is welcome news to families who cares for family members who are homebound and those who cannot fend for themselves.



Their existing clients retain their services because this company does not just offer Live In care, they specialize in it. This company provides home healthcare NJ services ever since their establishment in 1985. In short, they are doing this for almost 30 years. With that kind of comprehensive experience they have already developed the skills and knowledge on how to perform home health aide NJ services effectively and successfully. This enables their client to live more functional and purposeful lives.



Expert Home Care offers a comprehensive line of home health aide NJ services. These services include: 48-hour caregiver services, free in-home consultation, quick placement (often within 24 to 48 hours), care for individuals who are disabled, recovering from illness or surgery, or who are chronically ill or sickly, respite, Hospice, short and long-term care, Registered Nurse supervision, delivery and pick-up transportation for the caregivers (where available), 24 hours, 7 days a week on-call service, and pet therapy visits.



Their service charges are very competitive compared to the prevailing rates today.



The most important aspect of home care that this company practices is to make their services available 24/7. They know that that when a patient needs their help, they should be there at once. That is why of all the home care agencies in NJ, Expert Home Care is the most reliable.



About Expert Home Care

Expert Home Care is one of the largest providers of home health care services in New Jersey. This company was established in 1985 and has not stopped in providing their services to those in need ever since. The owners of this company are Certified Senior Advisors (CSA) and are members of local and national organizations that support the home care industry.



Contact Details

Kevin H. Karr

1642 Cross Street

Saginaw, MI 48607

Phone: 989-980-1371