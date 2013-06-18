Expert Mens Dating Advice Offers Needed Help to Men

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Women have strong social support networks and communicate with each other on important life topics, but men neither have strong social support networks nor communicate with each other on important life issues as regularly. In particular, men do not regularly communicate with each other on relationship issues in any meaningful and helpful way.



In order to provide men with relationship advice, ExpertMensDatingAdvice was recently started in late May of 2013. Regularly updated with expert advice from founder and relationship expert HQ Baldwin, ExpertMensDatingAdvice contains advice from both himself and other internationally recognized dating gurus.



“No one ever taught us how to date, and we generally have relied on luck,” says founder Harry “HQ” Baldwin. “Luck should have nothing to do with it. Being good with women is a learnable skill.” He adds, “When you meet the woman of your dreams, hopefully you will have the skill set required to attract her. That is why we are here to help.”



According to the site, women often complain that they just can’t meet quality men. It is up to men to meet women, prove that they are quality men, and then see if there is the necessary chemistry for a relationship. Just as decades ago, it is usually the man who must initiate contact and most men are ill equipped for that today.



Topics covered include meeting women, the intricacies of speed dating, getting a girlfriend, and much more. References to external material of value are included as well, and the site is rapidly expanding based on reader’s requests and needs.



A core concept is that being good with dating and relationships is a skill. Skills can be learned and improved on. Most men are not naturals, not innately good with women, and often end up with the wrong woman which doesn’t help anyone. Learning dating and relationship skills can be one of the most valuable things one can do to improve their lives, and that is true for both men and women.



Harry Baldwin says, “When I found myself suddenly single after many years, I was clueless and had no idea how to meet and date women.” He also adds, “Once I learned with great difficultly how to successfully meet and date women, I realized I had never been good at it, but like most other things in life, it was a learnable skill.”



ExpertMensDatingAdvice was started to help men with these relationship skills, whether young men who haven’t had a serious relationship yet, men who find themselves suddenly single after decades, and all men in between.



