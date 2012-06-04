Expert Mobility Firm SDL Offers Britain's Largest Range of Wheelchair Accessible Conversion Products

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Every day there are many things a typical British person will simply take for granted, such as their ability to jump into a car and pop down to the shops should they so choose. The ease with which many people move, travel and commute isn’t always an option for all members of a community. For those dealing with various medical conditions, age related mobility concerns or a disability, getting from point A to B can be a serious undertaking.



Thankfully, though, this group is not without support. Leading mobility specialists Steering Developments have forged a strong reputation over the years for providing some of the most innovative and effective wheelchair accessible vehicles, vehicle conversions and associated mobility products to the market. With a dedicated team of designers and engineers to call upon, SDL is allowing thousands across the UK the chance to retain their mobile and independence.



One of the most popular and notable facets of SDL’s business is that of their vehicle conversion products. By applying a variety of advanced engineering technology to existing vehicles, Steering Developments can enable users to control their vehicle via a variety of novel means. With the ability to steer a vehicle via joystick or simple change gears at the touch of a button rather than using a shift, the products on offer from SDL are as innovative as they are diverse.



Further, Steering Developments also offer pre-adapted wheelchair accessible vehicles for use by those face various mobility issues, including the difficulties faced in integrating wheelchair use with vehicle use Their custom VW Caddy, for example, offers a great opportunity for wheelchair users to remain both independent and mobile. With a remote opening rear door and electronic tailgate, users don’t even need the extra dimensions of a disabled parking bay, as entry to the vehicle is via the rear.



Even those seeking the latest in wheelchair and scooter technology are catered for, with several exciting new platforms on offer. With the option to convert existing manual wheelchairs to electric via the unique SDS system, users who are having limited difficulty self-propelling can get that little extra assistance they need without purchasing a whole new electric wheelchair. For those who like to get off the beaten tract, the Viper Power Trike can turn most rigid frame wheelchairs into the wheelchair equivalent of a high performance vehicle, taking on non-typical terrain, hills and flats all with ease.



So for those interested in exciting and innovative mobility solutions, it’s impossible to look past the dedicated team at Steering Developments. With all their products produced under rigorous UK manufacturing standards to the highest quality, users can be assured that choosing a SDL mobility solution is safe bet.



About Steering Developments

Steering Developments is Britain’s premier mobility firm specialising in converting vehicles for use by the disabled. From modifying existing vehicles to providing a complete, pre-built wheelchair accessible solution, SDL has developed a strong reputation for quality and service over the course of 30 years experience in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.steeringdevelopments.co.uk