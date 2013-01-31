Expert Nanny Agency Provides Help with Hiring a Nanny in Toronto

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Ayah Nannies is a nanny agency that now provides live-in and live-out services and help for hiring a nanny in Toronto for the families that need one. The company was founded by Muni Jaffer, a mother of two dedicated to forming a company with customer service designed around providing a personal touch to family care.



The customer service is intended to maintain a high level of trust and loyalty among the families served by the company. Realizing the decision to hire a nanny is personal in nature, Ayah Nannies consults with each family before determining how to address the unique needs of each household. The entire process of selecting and introducing a nanny to the home is guided by experts in the company. A perfect fit with the family and the environment is ensured before moving forward.



Also, the nannies for hire in Toronto are chosen based on their training and dependability. Help residing in Canada or from abroad is available, but the essential quality of being able to help families with daily routines is what is assessed from the beginning. Professional screening and background checks are performed on all nannies from each partnering firm, regardless of location. Ayah Nannies works with firms in the Caribbean, Dubai, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.



Each step of the process of hiring a nanny in Toronto is conducted patiently and carefully by a team of experts. All service is provided on a personal level and Ayah Nannies has benefited from an excellent reputation in nanny placement.



To learn more about the company’s expert service, visit http://ayahnannies.com/.



About Ayah Nannies

Ayah Nannies is a private agency that offers Canadian nanny services in Toronto and across the Eastern, Central, and Western parts of the country. It provides live-in and live-out nanny services. Founded by Muni Jaffer, a mother of two children, the company also employs a team of working mothers who understand family care on a personal level. The company offers professional service with a personal approach to customer service, carefully matching the right personal nanny based on the needs of the family.



Media Contact:



Ayah Nannies

599 Northampton Drive

Ottawa, ON K4A 3H6 Canada

Telephone: (613) 219 - 5712

Email: info@ayahnannies.com

Website:http://ayahnannies.com/