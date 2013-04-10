Expert Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Available in Perth

Subiaco, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Plastic surgery is a skill possessed by only a handful of talented medical practitioners. Dr. Timothy Hewitt, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, is experienced in plastic surgery procedures and has an impressive academic background.



Dr. Hewitt completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Western Australia in 1996. After graduating with Honours, he completed his internship, residency and early registrar experience at Royal Perth and Sir Charles Gairdner Hospitals. He then entered the Western Australian Plastic Surgery Training Programme. Subsequently, the doctor completed a series of fellowships in New Zealand and Sweden, where he concentrated on learning the nuances of craniofacial health issues.



The doctor offers patients craniofacial and plastic surgery procedures: Facelift & Facial Aesthetic Surgery, Rhinoplasty & Nose Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Liposuction & Body Contouring Surgery, and Breast Augmentation & Surgery. Since returning to Perth, Dr. Hewitt has taken up private practice. He is established at Cambridge Day Surgery, Hollywood Private Hospital, and St John of God Hospital. He continues to practice in the public health system at Sir Charles Gairdner and Princess Margaret Hospitals.



Dr. Hewitt is an active member of Operation Rainbow Australia. As Medical Director, the doctor has planned numerous missions to the Philippines to perform craniofacial procedures. Since 1986, Operation Rainbow Australia has sent Anesthetists, Plastic Surgeons and Nurses on missions to countries where craniofacial health issues remain untreated. Medical equipment, personnel and supplies are provided to patients in these countries free of cost.



Plastic surgery can be used to maintain, restore or improve on patients’ aesthetic features. Dr. Hewitt – plastic surgery Perth – is attentive to patients' needs and strives to meet patients’ treatment requirements. In the case of all procedures, the doctor evaluates patients and determines the optimal treatment methods to remedy health issues. Care is taken to provide patients with the best service and healthcare possible.



The doctor is accepting new patients. For more information on plastic surgery procedures, phone 1300787645, or send an email to info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au . Dr. Hewitt - plastic surgery Perth - and his talented staff are ready to assist patients with all of their plastic surgery needs.



Contact:

Dr. Timothy Hewitt

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Phone - 1300787645

Fax - 08 9382 3348

Email - tim@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

Information - info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au



Address:

Suite 317/25 McCourt Street

Subiaco, Perth 6008

http://www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au/