Expert Printing Services with Free Shipping from PrintPelican.Com

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Services have been offered to clients from industries across sectors. Newsletters, cards, magazines, bumper stickers, calendar, labels and more are printed by this experienced provider of printing solutions.



Talking about the Fall season offer, a senior executive from PrintPelican.com stated, "Customers can enjoy a discount of 35% on all orders for catalog printing and also avail of free shipping as part of the fall season offer.” High quality catalogs with pictures of amazing quality help in impressing customers and ensure sales for companies.



Samples of various printing services can be requested for online and helps clients to view the output before placing their orders. Free UV coating is provided on business cards, post cards as well as rack cards. Online proof correction helps in ensuring the content to be printed is free from errors. Payments can be conveniently made online using the safe and secure gateway.



Speaking about the various discounts available, the senior official from PrintPelican.com further added, "Customers can avail 50% off on calendar printing, 40% off on post cards and rack cards, 40% off on brochures, 40% off on bumper stickers and free holder on printing business cards and all services are provided with fast turnaround time.”



Free design templates are also provided on all catalog printing services and flyers and presentations folders are also printed according to the requirement of customers. Latest technology is used to ensure the printing is of the highest quality.



About PrintPelican.com

PrintPelican.com offers a wide range of printing services and provides free shipping that ensures all orders are conveniently delivered to the doorstep of customers. Magazine printing services as well as catalog printing is done in an efficient manner to ensure the pages have a glossy appearance and all printing orders () delivered are of the highest quality. Discounts are offered on printing calendars, bumper stickers, brochures as well as post cards and rack cards.



Contact Information:

PrintPelican.com

Phone: 1-800-474-0461