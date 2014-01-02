Expert Salon Marketing with Proven Simple Salon Marketing Strategies Created by Women for Women

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- There has long been a need for tailor made, modified all-encompassing salon marketing strategies tool kit created especially for today’s salon and spa owners that will put clients on chairs, fill their diary with appointments and increase their earnings.



The Expert Salon Marketing program is an all in one solution for marketing a salon or spa. The old method of reaching to clients through yellow pages or advertising is not enough to grab the attention of potential clients, this is where salon and spa owner come face to face with no results and frustration. Kim Howells, creator of ESM knows this feeling all too well; Kim has operated her own businesses for over three decades both in the U.K. and Australia. She has owned and operated a multi salon business in Australia for many years, employing over 20 staff during at a time, thus she knows the up’s and down’s of the business and how the industry works.



Expert Salon Marketing is the compilation of all the effective salon marketing strategies Kim has learned through trial and error in the salon and spa business. Through her marketing strategies Kim was able to combat a very difficult market and still maintain a steadily increasing income stream. Along with her treasure trove of salon marketing knowledge, Kim has also enlisted the help of a team of experts to drive salon marketing to the next level so that more salon owners can embrace these new changes in a simple and affordable way. In her program Kim teaches salon and spa owners about how to capitalize the new marketing mediums such as the internet and mobiles.



This program uses tested and proven specially developed marketing and advertising strategies in a business in a box salon marketing tool kit to help salon and spa owners fill their appointment calendar dates with back to back appointments. For the ease of users the ESM program is simple yet effective, this means important salon ready to go “done for you” salon templates, strategies and tactics are uncomplicated and can be implemented for any hair salon marketing, spa marketing and beauty salon marketing. The strategies have already proven to deliver desired results for many salon owners around the world, this is a tailor made salon strategy program created by women for women in the salon and spa industry.



For more information please visit: www.salonmarketingstarterkit.com



Media Contact:

expertsalonmarketing@hotmail.com

Perth, Australia