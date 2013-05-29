Expert Shares Bodybuilder Secrets to Get Bikini-Ready Body by Summer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Fitness and Nutrition expert Dr. Del Millers says it is possible to lose weight, build muscle, and have a beach body in just 4 weeks and in plenty of time before summer. “In case you’ve forgotten that summer is less than a month away, have no fear, you can still achieve a bikini-ready body,” says Millers.



To achieve great results in such a short period of time means that you have to learn the rapid fat loss secrets that physique athletes use to get ready for competition. “The two most important things you need to know to get quick results is how to lose fat without losing muscle tissue and how to kick your fat burn into high gear,” Millers said.



When many people think about a sexy summer body the first thing that comes to mind is having washboard abs. While this may not be possible in such a short time frame, especially if you spent your entire winter on the couch or at your favorite bar, you can still achieve swimsuit-worthy abs. “The most important thing to keep in mind is that abs are made in the kitchen and not the gym,” Millers said.



Once they realize summer is around the corner, most people start doing crunches. Dr. Del warns crunches alone won’t do. Instead, he advises his clients and readers of his monthly nutrition column to follow his “Six-Pack of Secrets” emergency tips:



Six-Pack of Secrets



1. Don’t waste your time with crunches if you’re not willing to watch what you eat. Follow the four-week meal plan in my new book, Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Meal Plan.



2. Cardio alone won’t give you a flat tummy. Remember, cardio doesn’t build muscles and muscles burn fat, so start lifting weights.



3. Drink until you swim. Inadequate hydration can cause your body to retain pockets of salt and water under your skin, which creates a puffiness that looks like fat. So drink 10-16 glasses of water daily.



4. Short intense bouts of exercise are more effective for fat burning. Research shows that short bouts of high intensity interval training cardio is more effective for fat burning than long slow distance.



5. Four to six small meals: One of the single most important things you can do that will have an immediate impact on your metabolism is to eat at least four to six small meals per day. Likewise, one of the worst things you can do is to skip meals or only eat one or two large meals per day.



6. Smart supplementation makes a difference. You need to use fish oil; it’s good for your brain, eyes, skin, digestion, circulation, hormonal balance, you name it. Flax seed oil isn’t enough.



About Dr. Del Millers

Dr. Del Millers is the founder of TheBestYouAcademy.com, author of eight books, nutrition editor of Los Angeles Sports & Fitness Magazine, and a former competitive “drug-free” bodybuilder. Dr. Del has appeared on DR 90210 (E-Entertainment TV), magazines, and newspapers throughout the United States and Australia. A PhD Nutritionist, he is also an internationally syndicated nutrition columnist and author of the new Rapid Fatloss series of books (Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Manual, Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Meal Plan, Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Cookbook & Dr. Del’s Rapid Fatloss Detox-Cleanse Program).



