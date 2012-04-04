Expert Software Programmer Helps iPhone 4,4s Owners Unlock Their Devices Safely, Affordably

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- Advances in technology have allowed people across the globe to stay connected, wherever and whenever they choose. And no other devices have helped people accomplish this more than Apple’s iPhones and iPads.



In fact, to date more than 250 million iPhones and iPads have been sold worldwide.



However, these devices do feature a few limitations, including the narrow number of service providers who support them and access to an exclusionary app store.



Fortunately, there are ways around these restrictions, including the ability for people to unlock or jailbreak their iPhones. But iPhone owners need to take extreme caution when choosing the programs they use to unlock or jailbreak their device.



Providing in-depth iPhone 4 unlock program reviews and solutions, Unlock4s.net features the quickest, safest and most affordable ways for iPhone 4/4s owners to unlock the latest versions of iOS 5.1. Run by expert software programmer, Angus Bonn, the site gives people an overview of the top three programs to unlock iPhone 4s and explains the benefits of doing so.



Unlocking an iPhone allows users to select the service provider, network and SIM card of their choosing, rather than being “locked” in with their currently contracted provider. This gives people the ability to take advantage of better rates or plans, potentially saving them a substantial amount of money.



But, the process of unlocking an iPhone 4s can be quite tricky. To help make the process a little easier, Unlock4s.net provides owners with a detailed overview on how to unlock iPhone 4 with the three fastest, safest and best priced unlocking programs on the market.



Bonn explains the importance of choosing a top-notch unlocking program, rather than a free and inefficient one.



“Using the best service to unlock your iPhone will pay off majorly because if the wrong methods or software is used to unlock the phone it could make it work incorrectly from time to time or render it completely useless,” states Bonn.



A few of the programs discussed on Unlock4s.net include a jailbreaking function in addition to the unlocking service. Jailbreaking an iPhone allows the user to download apps from alternative app stores and add other functions.



The programs reviewed also work on all other iPhone versions (iPhone 4, 3gs, 3g), as well as other devices, including iPod touches (all generations) and iPads (all versions).



