Expert Warns of Roof Leak Water Damage Health Risks - San Diego Gold Coast Flood Restorations

"Some of these illnesses can cause difficulty in breathing, plus coughing and wheezing," says Colombo.



He believes that water damage left untreated and not handled promptly and properly can lead to bacteria and fungus, which can quickly colonize and grow, posing the above mentioned health issues.



According to Colombo, San Diego roof leak water damage remediation can be a very complicated task and it requires a lot of skill to make sure that the job is properly taken care of. Noting that there are a number of steps to be taken to ensure that all water is removed and that all contaminated areas are remediated, Colombo says it is important that affected individuals never leave water damaged areas in their homes untreated, as it can cause a plethora of health risks.



Following are some of the health risks that Colombo says can arise if water damage areas in the home go untreated.



Pointing to independent medical studies, which have shown that dampness or mold in the home is closely associated with an increase in a multitude of diseases, Colombo says research has also shown that dampness and mold can cause Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which is an inflammatory lung disease that's symptoms include fever and difficulty in breathing.



"If you have allergies, you may also have a lot of more difficulties when encountering untreated roof leak water damage areas," notes Colombo, a leading San Diego water damage expert.



"Untreated water damaged areas are a breeding ground for a lot of different harmful types of bacteria. Molds and other nasty microbes will grow in the damaged are only just a few days after the damage occurs," he adds.



Even though persons may simply clean and disinfect water damaged areas, Colombo says this isn't an effective method of removing the harmful bacteria and spores. "If you want to avoid running into any health issues caused by water damage, it's imperative that you consult the help of a San Diego water damage remediation professional," advises Colombo, who warns that prolonged repairs can cause lowered immune system, the flu virus, acute mycotoxicosis, aspergillosis and many other problematic conditions.



While it's easy to put off getting that water damaged area repaired, Colombo notes it is important that home-owners consider the safety of themselves and their family. He cautioned that the money that is spent on proper San Diego water damage remediation will significantly makes it cheaper than the cost of hospital bills and medications that might occur.



