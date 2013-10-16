ExpertMensDatingAdvice.com Releases Detailed "the Tao of Badass" Review

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Due to numerous requests, ExpertMensDatingAdvice.com has just released a detailed review of the best selling ClickBank Marketplace educational program, The Tao of Badass by Joshua Pellicer. The Tao of Badass is designed to teach men real world dating skills, something few men naturally possess. It starts with the basics and moves on to advanced skills, teaching men things they can immediately use.



“Most men have horrible dating skills if any, which makes things tough on themselves as well as tough on women,” says ExpertMensDatingAdvice.com founder Harry Baldwin. “Being a competent dater is something that can be learned and Josh’s product makes it easy.” He adds, “There are plenty of dating products on the market that are disrespectful of both women and men, but The Tao of Badass teaches only moral and respectful dating techniques. It is a quality product. Being good with women is a learnable skill and The Tao of Badass jumpstarts that process.”



Women commonly complain that it is hard to meet quality men, and this is the fault of men. Most men simply do not have the skills to meet women and to make a favorable first impression at all. These skills are not difficult to learn, but few men possess them.



Most men count on “Getting Lucky” due to a lack of dating skills. “No one ever taught us dating skills, and most of us have relied on luck,” says Harry Baldwin. “Luck should have zero to do with women and relationships.” He also adds, “When you meet the right woman, the woman of your dreams, I hope you have the skills necessary to attract and keep her. That is why we exist and are here to help.”



Although there are many reviews available of The Tao of Badass, they are not as detailed as this new review, which helps men decide whether The Tao of Badass is appropriate for them or not. Most reviews are simply glowing testimonials, but do not answer detailed questions on the content of the program.



About ExpertMensDatingAdvice.com

ExpertMensDatingAdvice.com is a Web site started in May of 2013 that teaches men both the basics and advanced skills of socially interacting with and dating women. ExpertMensDatingAdvice has advice from both Harry Baldwin and other internationally recognized data experts, and is regularly updated.



Media Contact:

Harry HQ Baldwin

hqbaldwin@gmail.com

Boston, Massachusetts

http://ExpertMensDatingAdvice.com