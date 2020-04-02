Experts at Alderfer Glass Explain How to Detect and Handle Seal Failure

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Persistently fogging windows are a common problem for homeowners, and one of the hallmark signs of seal failure. In cases of seal failure, the moisture is impossible to wipe off of the windows because it actually forms in between the two layers of double-pane glass. The job of a functioning seal is to keep this moisture out of windows and keep inert gas from escaping. The plate glass experts at Alderfer Glass advise that there are several ways to identify seal failure as the cause of fogging windows.



The first step is to make sure the fog or moisture is definitely on the inside of the windows. This is done by simply giving the windows in question a thorough wipe-down. If the fog is inside the windows, they cannot be cleaned. If the fog is outside the windows, it may not be seal failure.



Anyone who believes their seals might be failing should also check for window distortion. Failing seals allow the inert gas inside double-paned windows to leak out, causing the glass to collapse in the center and appear bent or warped. Standing back and looking at the window panes in the light should make this distortion obvious. Window distortion is almost definitely a sign of seal failure.



Homeowners who are experiencing seal failure have many options today, thanks to new technology in energy-efficient windows. De-fogging services are an option for newer windows, but they can be costly and may not work well. Fortunately, window replacement is quicker and more affordable than ever, and new windows can actually bring down a home's energy costs by providing better insulation. Anyone who is experiencing window fogging and would like to know more about their plate glass options is encouraged to visit https://alderferglass.com/ for more information.



