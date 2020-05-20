Experts at Diversified Rack & Shelving Explain Why All Warehouse Owners Should Consider Switching to Metal Pallets

East Windsor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Warehouse owners and supervisors have a generally shared interest in promoting and maintaining safety, efficiency, and frugality in their buildings. It is for these reasons that every warehouse owner should consider switching from wooden pallets to steel or metal ones. As a leading provider of used metal shelving, Diversified Rack understands that making this switch can save warehouse owners money, time, and stress.



Steel pallet racking is generally more durable than comparable wooden racking. For warehouse owners in charge of storing and shipping heavy goods, day-to-day operations can be a constant battle against gravity and the weight of their inventory. Being able to rely on steel pallets that are engineer-rated for a given load size can make any supervisor's job easier. Comparatively, wooden pallets have been known to splinter and break under heavier loads, which can lead to costly workplace accidents. Metal shelving can help protect current and future inventory and avoid liability.



Metal pallets are versatile and generally more adaptable to different load sizes than wooden pallets. For many warehouses, storage needs can change on a monthly or weekly basis. Add-on features like spreader plates, hold-down bolts, and chocking systems allow the same metal pallet to be modified to support loads of different weights and sizes. This is a faster, cheaper alternative to ordering new, custom wooden pallets when a different order needs to be accommodated.



For warehouse owners or supervisors who are looking to accommodate varying orders and get shipments out on-time, safely, and efficiently, there is a strong case for utilizing steel pallets. Anyone interested in metal pallets for their warehouse or professional rack installation is encouraged to visit https://www.diversifiedrack.com/ for more information.



