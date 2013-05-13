Experts in Internet Marketing and Web Design, Gtec Web Marketing Offers iPad Compatible Website Design and SEO Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Gtec Web Marketing Pte Ltd (Gtec), a Singapore based internet marketing and web design company, is an expert in internet marketing and SEO marketing services. The company has recently announced that it has developed its capability to offer its renowned SEO marketing services on Apple iPad tablets. This capability means that tablet users have the ability to view your web based content marketing material in the same presentation and format as it appears on a laptop or other computing device. Gtec's breakthrough means more web traffic for your business and effectiveness of your SEO marketing campaigns.



Having the ability to view your website design on the iPad device in the format that it should be seen in provides businesses with an additional outlet for delivering information about their products and services. With the iPad tablet computing device residing in the hands of 100 million owners and plans in 2013 by the company to double that number with the release of its iPad mini tablet, the need to create website designs and SEO content that is compatible with the device was imminent.



- Why iPad Compatible Content is Important



With more and more iPad users in the market and twice that number anticipated in the future, it is important to have content delivered in a format that can be viewed easily and readily on the device. Gtec's creation of an iPad compatible website design and the integration of your SEO marketing through their SEO service provide you with a competitive advantage and edge over other businesses that you compete with. You have the ability to deliver your message directly and distinctly to far more potential customers through Gtec and their innovative creation of an iPad compatible website design.



Whether you are looking to increase the number of visitors to your website or improve your website design to better promote your product or service, the use of this Singapore based website development company and SEO service should be considered as part of your plan of action to improve your search engine results. The expertise and experience that the Gtec team brings to the table provides an invaluable benefit to you and your company.



About Gtec

Gtec was founded in 2010 by Jose Gil Tecson as a provider of affordable and cost effective web design company . The goal of Gtec is to meet the needs of businesses looking to improve their web presence by designing simple but effective web sites that have all of the necessary form and function necessary to deliver superior results for its clients.



The company has the ability to design and develop websites and content marketing material that is compatible with any type of computing device. Removing barriers and limitations to web based content allows customers of Gtec to provide unique content and meet its SEO goals for driving increased web traffic to their business websites, regardless of format or device used to access the SEO content. More information about Gtec and the services that they provide can be found at http://www.gtecwebmarketing.com.sg



Contact:

Gtec Web Marketing Pte Ltd

10 Anson Road, #26-04 International Plaza,

Singapore 079903

Phone: (65) 3158 1344

http://www.gtecwebmarketing.com.sg