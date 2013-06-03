Experts Reveal How to Write the Perfect Press Release

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The most successful press releases not only contain timely, newsworthy, and relevant information, but they also excite readers to share the news with others, helping to generate viral social media buzz. To help non-marketers and non-writers master the art of writing a press release for distribution , Brian Scott, a seasoned freelance writer, has compiled the "best of the best" free eBooks on PR writing for both print and digital media.



Researched, reviewed, and organized in the form of a "Lens" at Squidoo.com, Mr. Scott highlights more than 15 insightful eBooks on crafting newsworthy announcements for any occasion and for any industry. Each eBook is written by a PR practitioner or an experienced trade professional with a strong background in publicity and offers different viewpoints and insights based on the author's expertise.



Readers will have access to many useful topics on press release writing, such as: How to generate publicity for a new book; how to distribute a press release locally and nationally; How to develop excellent style and writing techniques; How to add timeliness and relevancy to a press release; How to create an engaging lede; plus numerous topics on PR strategies, pitching press releases to the media , and using social media to create ongoing publicity.



After a summary of each eBook, Scott includes his own tips and techniques from what he has gleaned from the author. He showcases these techniques in succinct summaries so that readers can immediately extract the best useful strategies.



"Many press releases fail to attract media attention or engage readers because uneducated PR writers abandon the most basic rules of publicity: writing a press release that is newsworthy and relevant to the readership, not a press release that sounds like an advertorial," according to Scott.



Writers and marketers of any skill-level can quickly develop workable, proven PR strategies and writing abilities after reading only a few of these eBooks. "When I began in PR, the Internet didn't exist. For many years, I had only commonsense strategies on using traditional PR and social media together," said Scott. "Each of these authors have greatly improved my online publicity campaigns."



Scott's special Squidoo Lens, " How to Write a Press Release or News Release for Distribution" is available at http://www.squidoo.com/how-to-write-a-press-release-or-news-release



