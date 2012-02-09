Experts Speculate if Liverpool Will Buck Their Away Match Record at United

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- Spread buyers of the Red Devils’ outright championship index will have been delighted with the fightback at Stamford Bridge which saw the club close the gap at the top to two points.



Only a fortnight ago Liverpool dumped their rivals out of the FA Cup after Dirk Kuyt grabbed a late winner to appease spread buyers of the host’s win index that afternoon. Spread bet buyers of Liverpool’s win index this time may have seen that the 2-1 cup win was the third game without defeat against Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.



Liverpool’s spread supporters will still be frustrated with the side’s away form that has seen them beaten three times in their past six away league games. There will be further concerns for the Reds’ spread supporters as Liverpool have lost their past three trips to Old Trafford.



Those spread betting enthusiasts debating buying United’s supremacy might be interested to learn that their past three victories over Liverpool have all been by a one goal margin. United’s past two home league games have been won to nil and that should be of importance to match supremacy buyers on Saturday.



Liverpool’s most recent outing at Old Trafford for a league fixture ended in a 3-2 defeat to the joy of total goal buyers that day. Total goal minute buyers will have also made a healthy profit after the sum reached 319 points. Spread punters may well be tempted to buy again on Saturday as United’s game at Chelsea last Sunday reached 343 points following the second half effort. Total goal buyers for United’s game against Liverpool will be buoyed by the news that the champions have racked up 17 league goals in their past six home league games – at an average of 2.83 per contest.



A trait of Liverpool’s past few battles against United has been late goals and that will likely be of interest to those spread punters that enjoy a bet on Sporting Index’s last match goal market. Dirk Kuyt’s winner in the FA Cup arrived in the 88th minute, while Javier Hernandez’s equaliser in the earlier league contest came in the 81st minute.



United and Liverpool have had some feisty games over the years, but sellers of the bookings index on Saturday might have spotted that there was just one caution issued in the recent FA Cup game. Further encouragement for sellers of the bookings index spread is that there were only four yellows brandished in the league match at Anfield this season.



Manchester City travel to Aston Villa on Sunday and spread buyers of their win index will be looking for a fifth win over them in six games. Total goal buyers for the fixture at Villa Park might like to know that there have been an average of 3.4 goals in City’s previous five games against Sunday’s opponents.



About the Sporting Index Group

The Sporting Index Group is best known as the world’s largest sports spread betting business, offering the widest range of markets and taking some of the largest bets on sporting events around the world. Markets include rugby spread betting, cricket spread betting and tennis spread betting with in-play betting available. An extensive online spread betting train centre has been developed to enable spread bettors to get the most from their betting experience.



The Group has 180 staff, all based at its London HQ. It is privately owned and is the undisputed world leader in sports spread betting, dominating the global market with an estimated 80%+ market share. Today it makes thousands of markets on upwards of 500 events every week, offering the sports fan the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of sports, political and showbiz events, as well as on a portfolio of unique virtual games. Clients transact via its websites, award winning mobile phone applications, and a 24/7 voice telephony service. Sporting Index’s B2C business continues to grow in the face of a fiercely competitive online betting market.



At the heart of the business is a world class trading, modelling and liability management capability that is widely acknowledged as amongst the best in the global betting market. The Group combines the latest technology with unrivalled trader expertise to service its core sports spread betting clients as well as an increasing number of wholesale customers who rely on the company’s fixed-odds in-play pricing data to underpin their own sportsbook operations via the Sporting Solutions brand. This has quickly established itself as a leading data provider with a number of flagship betting brands signed up.



Sporting Index is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Services Authority and the Gambling Commission