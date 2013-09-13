Experts Still Trying to Stop Sports Doping

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Experts are still researching ways to track changes in blood and urine levels in athletes.



As doping continues to be on the rise, the World Anti-Doping Agency needs to be more aggressive in catching those using performance-enhancing drugs, especially by elite athletes.



The WADA is planning to release a “steroid passport” by the end of the year, which would work with an already existing biological passport.



The passports would be used to find suspicious changes in an athlete’s blood and urine levels.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com