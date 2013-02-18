ExpertSalonMarketing.com Launches to Help Salon Owners

Western Australia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- According to ProBeauty.org, 26 percent of salon/spa owners surveyed stated a decline in sales in the first quarter of 2012. Expert Salon Marketing was started with the intent to increase salon/spa owner’s returns through innovative specialty business to business services. Initially servicing Australia, ExpertSalonMarketing.com will expand to other strategic markets in the future.



"The purpose of Expert Salon Marketing is to provide salon and spa owners with an all in one solution for harnessing the full potential of their operation. We focus on the technical aspects which allow you to do what you do best….run your business." Says Kim Howells, owner of Expert Salon Marketing about the company launch.



Services offered by Expert Salon Marketing include creating a custom website specifically designed to drive traffic and sales to the salon/spa. If a customer already has a website, Expert Salon Marketing can renovate overall layout and design to maximize traffic and sales.



Expert Salon Marketing understands that success for many salon/spa’s depends on a strong online presence. A deep understanding of ranking well in Google search engine results, social marketing and driving physical sales is just the beginning of the services that Expert Salon Marketing brings to its customers. Your customers are not only on the web via computers at home but through smart devices such as cell phones and tablets- Expert Salon Marketing understands this and can take your newly redesigned, or brand new, website to the mobile world to meet the demands of a new generation of customer that is always on the move.



Blindly marketing on the Internet is wasteful of money and resources and time consuming that is why Expert Salon Marketing uses geographically focused marketing. If your salon/spa is located in Perth Australia it will not be of interest to someone searching for a similar service in Canada. Expert Salon Marketing will handle the details to make sure that your salon/spa is promoted to the customers that matter the most- the ones in your area or that are more likely to purchase “locally” on the Internet.



Expert Salon Marketing will not leave customers after the initial setup of a new website or the rejuvenation of a failing one. Service contracts are available that will keep your website performing well with social media and popular search engines long after the sale. Service contracts come with exclusive access to the Expert Salon Marketing forums where members can interact with other business professionals in the spa/salon industry. Forum members can discuss business tactics, service ideas and participate in intelligent conversations about the industry without concern of non-business members interfering with the discussions.



Expert Salon Marketing also offers customers free online seminars, eBooks and specifically disseminated information that pertains to the spa/salon industry. This wealth of information is available exclusively to ExpertSalonMarketing.com service members as an added bonus designed to help their businesses grow.



Take your business to the next level with Expert Salon Marketing today and pass your competition in sales, service and online presence.



About Expert Salon Marketing

Expert Salon Marketing is an all in one salon marketing and design business with a goal to help salon and spa owners improve their business and bottom line. Contact them today for a free website checkup or marketing consultation.



Contact Info:

Company Name: Expert Salon Marketing

Web: http://www.expertsalonmarketing.com



Contact Name: Kim Howells

E-mail: support@expertsalonmarketing.com

Phone: 0478911949 (Australia local #)

Location: Perth, Western Australia