Explicit Yet Motivational Book by Trev2323 Urges Male Readers to 'Reach Down Grab Your Pair and Start Living'

If you ask any man about life, they'll probably say they already know it all. However, as author Trev2323 has experienced first-hand, many men want more out of life but don't know where to turn for help. In a unique and powerful move to use sexual imagery as the ultimate attention-grabber, Trev2323's new book could change men's lives forever.



‘Reach Down Grab Your Pair And Start Living’ does exactly what it says on the cover.



Synopsis:



Have you ever desired more in life? A bigger house? A nicer car? Wanted to be part of the in crowd and party with all the beautiful ladies? Well why aren't you doing it? This book is a self-improvement guide to assisting you in getting you the desire, the nerve and the willingness to change your life and get what you really want out of it! STARTING TODAY. I myself have been on a quest for knowledge studying various industries and motivational speakers. I always felt that if I learned just one new thing from whatever I studied, listened to, or read, it was worth it. Well, this book is a compilation of various things I have learned in life. Do you ever think “how do some guys who may be considered "NERDS" in life have beautiful ladies on their arms?”



Why does that guy you know have that successful business that you know you can run? Really, they are not better or more qualified than you. They have just worked towards it. I am here to help you work towards your dreams and goals in hopes that someday we may meet up and party together with a plethora of beautiful ladies surrounding us. Good luck on your quest.



Don’t give up and let's party together soon. (Warning this book does contain explicit content based on some events in my past life).



As the author explains, many men are silently crying for help.



“I feel this story is Important to me because I know that there are A LOT of people who desire more out of life. This book is a very motivating book in helping you get off your butt and start working towards getting it,” says Trev2323.



Continuing, “The book is not only a motivational book; there are some short stories at the end of the chapters that I explain on how the chapter worked for me in life. I call it erotica, my wife says it’s straight porn. I sincerely feel you should get what you honestly and truly desire in life and put a laser beam focus on it within the book’s pages. It’s just at the point I was at in life when I wrote this book my focus was on ladies. However, if you see me now, I am not the ladies’ man!”



About the Author: Rob

My name is Rob, AKA Trev2323, ask what you'd like my life is like an open book, also Yes most of the stories about me are probably true.



I Spent 4 years in the United States Marine Corps straight out of High School and traveled to a lot of different countries. I have worked for various marketing companies, studied a lot of various motivational speakers and somehow on this wicked path of life, wound up opening an adult book store.



I have always strived for more out of life. I damn near squeezed life like a tomato getting all I could out of it.



I have found out that the clock in life cannot be turned back so do everything you want to do before it's too late. Hence my reason for writing this book....



ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE AS LONG AS YOU BELIEVE..



WHETHER YOU BELIEVE YOU CAN OR BELIEVE YOU CAN’T .... YOU'RE RIGHT