Explore All Major Landforms of the World at WorldLandforms.com

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Explore and learn about all the major landforms of the world at WorldLandforms.com. This unique portal is not just an information source offering general knowledge about landforms, it provides every hidden fact, and the cause behind that fact, as well.



Talking about it further a spokesperson added, “There are many landforms that are on the earth’s surface; they are actually on other planets, as well. One thing is certain, there are major landforms that cover the world we live on. World Landforms provides a list of landforms that we see almost every day on TV or riding the bus home from school.”



This portal includes everything from volcanoes to many types of mountains. In fact, being one of the most trusted information portals, education institutes can include it in landform lesson plans to educate students.



Moreover, some of the rarest information regarding volcanos is available at WorldLandforms.com. A volcano actually is a hole in the Earth’s crust through which lava, and other Earth debris, comes out either often, or hundreds of years apart. A lot of volcanoes are in the form of a mountain or a hill that possess a crater from past eruptions.



There are a few different types of volcano landforms in the world. Scientists classify volcanoes by their shape. Although there are five different types of volcanoes, only three are considered main, including composite volcanoes, shield volcanoes, or cinder cone volcanoes.



In fact, shield volcanoes are among the largest volcanos on earth. Elaborating on shield volcano facts further, a representative added, “A shield is a low and broad volcano that usually has a very wide crater (a dent in the Earth’s surface). It is formed from thin layers of lava after consistent low-grade eruptions. The largest volcano in the world is a shield volcano. It is located in Hawaii.”



About Worldlandforms.com

Worldlandforms.com is a leading portal that provides information about different types of landforms. The portal has been created with an aim to provide people with authentic information about these landforms. The portal also has social media pages on various social media channels. The main motto of the portal is helping people discover the landforms of the world.



To learn more, please visit http://www.worldlandforms.com.