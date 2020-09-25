Explore All of the Mediterranean Including Locations Such as Croatia and Italy with A2A Yachting's Charter Services

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- A2A Yachting is pleased to present a fleet of bareboat and luxury yachts to their customers for the forthcoming holiday season. Explore the scenic marvels in Croatia, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Balearics/ Spain, East Caribbean, Virgin Islands and many more with fully equipped charter yachts by A2A Yachting. For those who are looking for cross-country sailing and family year-long sabbaticals, a small selection of yachts are available from 2 months to 18 months long duration; with yachts such as Lagoon 42 (2018) starting at 3,200 Euros per week and Lagoon 50 (2019) starting at 3,500 Euros per week. Also offering One Way Charters between sailing destinations such as Split and Dubrovnik (Croatia) or Athens – Mykonos (Greece) or anywhere in the Caribbean including Grenada – St. Martin. In terms of skippered or crewed yachts and gullet charters, all yacht with crew have carefully vetted professionals on board who speak English and at least one more local language while some bareboat charter yachts fully equipped with air condition, generators, water makers, solar panels and many more for independent sailing.



To find out more please visit http://a2a-yachting.com/



About http://a2a-yachting.com/

A2A Yachting is a company that offers private yacht charters on catamarans, power boats, gulets, luxury yachts, super yachts in over 70 sailing destinations alongside the Mediterranean and the Caribbean; Indian Ocean, French Polynesia, Baltic Sea, Atlantic, Antarctica, Australasia and more. They also offer services for cross country sailing, family sabbaticals, one way charters, corporate and event charters and many more with long-term charter up to 18 months. As exclusive dealers for Puccini Yachts, they can also arrange purchase and commissioning of fully bespoke, new luxury motor yachts from 39-110ft, including those with HYBRID or fully electric engines.



Media Contact



A2A Yachting

Address: 9-11 Vittoria Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B1 3ND, United Kingdom

Phone: +44(0)121-285-9009

WhatsApp: +44 (0) 7792052007

Email: charter@a2a-yachting.net

Website: http://a2a-yachting.com/