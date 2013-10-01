Explore Cuyabeno While Staying in the Beautiful Eco-Friendly Jamu Lodge

Reina Victoria, Quito -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve consists of lagoons, rivers, hundreds of species of birds, monkeys and incredible trees; therefore it is a favourite place for visitors. During season times, thousands of travellers and adventurers from all over the world come to enjoy the beauty of this highly preserved reserve in Cuyabeno. Jamu Lodge is situated in Cuyabeno, Ecuador where tourists will get all facilities for staying, eating and other activities. The Cuyabeno Lodge is situated beside the Cuyabeno River and offers the atmosphere of a remote jungle to customers. A number of affordable accommodation packages are provided to travellers by this Amazon rainforest lodge.



The website tripadvisor.co features the reviews and opinions of various customers who have stayed at Jamu Lodge. One of the clients says, “Arriving by canoe to a heavenly place in the middle of the jungle surrounded by water and vegetation and wildlife, the rooms are very comfortable place, and takes care of the environment with eco-friendly, good food and very professional and friendly guides.”



The Jamu Lodge has traditionally built rustic style cabanas, which include elevated walk-ways and thatched roofs. The service provider guarantees to serve fresh and exotic food to customers with tasty local ingredients consisting of yucca and platanos. In addition, stayers will also get to enjoy the taste of international and Ecuadorian mix cuisines along with desserts and cocktails. Services of highly trained and experienced guides are also offered to assist various customers. Details of different accommodation packages, surroundings, activities, itineraries and prices are available from the website jamulodge.com.



The website says, “Our lodge practices a policy of minimum environmental impact, all of our cabanas are lit naturally with candles to preserve the feeling of being in a remote jungle, solar panels provide us with electricity and are used to operate our telephone.”



The customers of Cuyabeno Lodge are offered packages like 3 days – 2 nights, 4 days – 3 nights and 5 days – 4 nights. Each package contains a number of activities suitable enough to meet the requirements and needs of travellers. The Jamu Lodge in Cuyabeno, Ecuador aims to serve all visitors in a friendly manner in order to ensure their comfort, safety and satisfaction. This lodging facility seems to provide a relaxing and luxurious life within the limitations of the isolated jungles of Cuyabeno.



To get more information about Cuyabeno Lodge, visit http://www.jamulodge.com



To read the reviews of customers, visit http://www.tripadvisor.co/Hotel_Review-g303844-d1394693-Reviews-Jamu_Lodge-Cuyabeno_Sucumbios_Province.html



About Jamu Lodge

Jamu Lodge is located within the Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve, and it offers eco-friendly yet comfortable staying facilities to travellers from all over the world. Customers can enjoy the experiences of wild life safely and securely with the help of qualified guides from Jamu Lodge.



Media Contact

Jamu Lodge

Address: Calama E6-19 y Reina Victoria

Quito-Ecuador

Tel: (00593) 02 222 0614

Mobile: (00593) 0993640867/ 0995963912/ 0999717295/ 0987294337

Email: ecuadorverdepais@hotmail.com/contacto@ecuadorverdepais.com

URL: http://www.jamulodge.com