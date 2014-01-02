Explore Extended Volusion to Magento Migration with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Cart2Cart - an automated migration service is steadily improving. In accordance with this fact new features for VolusiontoMagentomigration are constantly releasing. Cart2Cart strives to satisfy needs of every merchant and presents totally upgraded opportunities for migration. Saving order IDs and a possibility to clear current data on a new Magento store are now available for those who decided to move from Volusion to Magento.



No Need to Match the Orders - Preserve the ID Numbers



Web-based service provides an extremely useful feature. Possibility to save order ID numbers on a new Magento store will help to keep processing orders from old Volusion store. This option notably relieve management of a new store. Also it minimizes order delays caused by moving the store to another platform.



Launch a New Store Like a New Page



Wanted to test Magento platform? Created too much fake products or categories on a new store? In this case, clearing current data is recommended to prevent inconveniences during migration process. Cart2Cart provides an option to exclude this task from pre-migration checklist. Helpful improvement that increases quality of a transfer.



100% Uptime Migration



Traffic is the mainstream of e-Commerce. That’s why it is important to preserve it during the migration process. Catch the benefit from keeping Volusion store running during data transfer and exclude traffic lose. An automated migration service ensures no downtime during Volusion to Magento migration. Another point for moving to desirable open source Magento store.



Enjoy Data and Design Moving with no Efforts



Changes are good, but not always. Merchants usually have no time even for setting up the migration. What to say about customizing the design of a new store? Cart2Cart offers a simple solution. An automated migration service provides a possibility to save the design of a source store. Make the new store design look like the old one ordering one of a Data&DesignMigrationServicePackages. Experienced Cart2Cart tech engineers will perform migration and compose a full report. As a result the store owners will have enough time to take care about business out of the web.



About Cart2Cart

Web based automated shopping cart migration service already performed more than 11 000 successful migrations. Thousands of satisfied customers made Cart2Cart the world leading store migration service. High speed of transfer without additional software to download makes migration process as simple as never before.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com