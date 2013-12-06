Explore New Opportunities for osCommerce to WooCommerce Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Web based service for automated shopping cart migration, officially presents extended options for store owners who want to movefromOsCommercetoWooCommerce. Starting from now e-merchants will be able to transfer product and categories SEO URLs and clear current data from target cart with no efforts.



Optimize Search Rankings Easier on a New Stor



Cart2Cart provides simple SEO URLs transfer. There are no coding skills requirements, store owners simply have to fill in the box during migration setup to choose this option. Moving SEO URLs will save search engine rankings. Moreover, such URLs are user friendly, easy to remember and browse. Using this option e-merchants can save time and energy.



Try Absolutely Free Demo Migration



While moving to another shopping cart it is useful to know how the new store will look like. An automated migration service allows e-merchants move up to 10 entities and look through them on a new store. Performing free demo migration helps store owners to understand how the service works and get ready to launch full migration with no worries.



Start the New Store from a New Page



Already made some testings on a new store? Created too much fake products and categories? Thats why store owners can face some troubles during migration process. It is recommended to clear all the data from the target cart before transfer and as a result e-merchants will get rid of need to do this work manually. Picking this option allows store owners to simplify osCommerce to WooCommerce migration and helps to exclude duplications on a target store.



Cart2Cart Data and Design Migration Packages



Store owners usually have no time to perform migration on their own and customise the new store. That is the reason why Cart2Cart has created DataandDesignMigrationServicePackages. Leave all the procedures for experienced programmers to save time and energy.



Cart2Cart team will perform:



Pre-migration actions;

Data migration;

New store design customizing;

A full report for store owner;

Technical support.



Great opportunity for e-merchants who own huge online retailers and spend a lot of time out of the web.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is a web based service that provides an automated shopping cart migration with intuitive migration wizard. More than 11 000 successful migrations and thousands of satisfied customers made Cart2Cart the word leading automated migration service.



Cart2Cart offers:

High speed of migration

Useful additional options

Free Demo migration to evaluate the results

No requirements for technical skills



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com