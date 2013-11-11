Explore the Contents of the Bible Accurately with Bible Dictionary

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Media Freeware, the well-known software development company, has introduced a unique application named Bible Dictionary through the Download.com website. This is a useful Windows application closely related to the Bible. This dictionary covers all the words in the Bible and is separated into different groups. Media Freeware’s free Bible includes Smith’s Bible, Hitchcock’s Bible and Easton’s Bible.



All the provided dictionaries are sorted on the basis of alphabets, which will help users in carrying out a fast or advanced search. People can also search for the words required, by entering them in an area specified as textbox. Apart from three Bibles, the Free Bible Dictionary also carries options where users can search for and select words. They are “All the Women of the Bible”, “All the Men of the Bible”, and “Dictionary of Bible Themes”.



The Dictionary of Bible Themes serves as a study tool for Bible reading. It can be also considered a compilation of topics and themes of the Bible organized in a careful manner to enhance the understanding of people who are interested in Bible reading.



The website says, “Free Bible Dictionary is extremely helpful for assembling a Bible study, researching Biblical teachings on a particular person or topic, or just exploring the Bible for your own benefit.”



Detailed specifications, features and unique characteristics of the Free Bible Dictionary are made available to users at the website Download.com. CNET has secured the downloading of this file, which ensures that it is safe from virus and spyware. New visitors can go through the reviews of users who have already tried and tested this unique application.



To get more information about Free Bible Dictionary, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Bible-Dictionary/3000-13572_4-76014364.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware has introduced several new and innovative software solutions to the world. This company believes in delivering the best solutions to customers for achieving the desired results.



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