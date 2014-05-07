Explore the Health Benefits of Ginger with Wakaya Perfection Products

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ginger provides a multitude of health benefits. Wakaya Perfection is now offering a wide range of ginger-based products intended to improve overall health and beauty, such as Wakaya Perfection Organic Pink Fijian Ginger Capsules, Wakaya Perfection Dilo Cream, Wakaya Perfection Organic Pink Fijian Ginger Powder and many others.



Regarding the health benefits of ginger and its products, a Wakaya Perfection spokesperson says, “Ginger has been shown to be an effective remedy for nausea associated with motion sickness. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet found that 36 men and women who were highly susceptible to motion sickness reported that taking ginger reduced or delayed motion sickness when they were spun in a tilting chair. A Danish study of 80 naval cadets prone to seasickness found that those given one gram of ginger powder suffered less in a four-hour period than those given a placebo.”



Ginger root powder benefits are just never ending where it is used to cure diseases like Nausea. The company also offers organic ginger tea for health-conscious consumers. This tea can help control the glucose level of the blood, which may help prevent diabetes. It is used in treating cold and flu, nausea, pain and more.



Wakaya Perfection's products are 100% chemical free. They do not contain any extra additives or preservatives. The company takes great pride in the fact that it procures ginger from a very authentic source: the organic, volcanic soil of Fiji. Once harvested, the ginger is hand-processed and finely ground into powder for various medicinal and cosmetic applications.



About Wakaya Perfection

Wakaya Perfection was founded by David H. Gilmour, founder of FIJI Water - and a lifetime health and wellness advocate. The naturally harvested uniquely organic ginger, indigenous to the island of Wakaya, is hand-cultivated in virgin volcanic soil with elevated nutrient levels solely for its purity and multifaceted rejuvenating properties that naturally enhance the quality of life. Their products are distributed through luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments and high-end sports and fitness clubs. Clients can begin their path to eat, drink and thrive their way to a more balanced life by visiting http://wakayaperfection.com



Address: Wakaya Perfection

480 Hibiscus St., Suite 642

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Contact- 1-877-925-2921

(1-877-WAKAYA1)