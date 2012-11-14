Explore the Magic Ensures Every Trip to Walt Disney World Is the Best It Can Be

Lake Buena Vista, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Many experts declare Walt Disney World to be not only the most famous tourist attraction in the state of Florida, but in the United States as a whole. Over 47 million visit this theme park every year. According to Michael James, media contact for Explore the Magic, Disney World Vacations don't have to cost a fortune.



Mr. James explains, "Whether this is a one time trip to Disney World or the family takes a vacation to the theme park every year, Disney World Discounts are much appreciated. Packages are available and the rates are better as exclusive gifts are offered through Explore the Magic. Customer care is one-on-one which Walt Disney World often doesn't offer and visitors receive hints and tips to make the trip perfect in every way."



Yesawich, Pepperdine, Brown and Russell recently did a study which showed the 43% of those participating in the survey took a shorter Disney World trip than preferred. The main reason why trips were shorter was cost. "Families often dream of a Disney World Christmas vacation, but believe this is out of reach. This doesn't have to be the case though. Explore The Magic offers a week long vacation package, one that includes a stay at a value resort with tickets to all four parks and yet the cost is less than $1,500."Mr. James states.



Flexibility is a key to planning the perfect vacation. Mr. James continues, "Make use of the services of Explore The Magic and choose from options such as water park visits, meals or the Park Hopper option. The customer chooses what is most important for his or her family and Explore The Magic makes it happen. A number of packages are offered, ranging from the basic Magic Your Way package to the range topper Magic Your Way Platinum Package." The Platinum package offers itinerary planning, tickets, Cirque Du Soleil, Grand Gatherings, Two Magical Evenings and much more.



"Make the holiday season magical this year with a Disney World Christmas. Destinations in Florida Travel ensures this happens by taking over the vacation planning process. From November 12-19, anyone can transfer a Disney vacation to this Explore The Magic travel partner and take advantage of additional freebies. The only stipulation is that the transfer must involve a vacation already booked for November or December," Mr. James states. "Hurry though as this offer is good for one week only. Children receive gifts such as an autograph book and Mickey Mouse ears. Small details such as this make a good trip a great one."



About Explore The Magic

Explore The Magic offers Disney World vacation planning assistance. A number of packages are offered to ensure each family can select the one that best meets his or her needs. Explore The Magic offers tickets only if this works better for the customer. To ensure the trip is the best it can possibly be, a discussion and community forum are offered along with Hidden Mickeys, facts and secrets visitors may not be aware of. The goal of Explore The Magic is to ensure visitors have a magical trip that will be remembered for years to come.