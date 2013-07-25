Explore the Mind Through Silence and the "Work of Byron Katie" at Cortijo Romero Spain

Amersham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Most of our thoughts and beliefs are not true; it is our reaction to these untrue thoughts that causes suffering. This is why it is easy to feel stuck in difficult situations; to think life is too busy or that there is not enough time. It is our thinking that creates the stress, with imposed deadlines, rules and guilt. We all have the capacity to change and move away from suffering; to experience the true freedom that is just out of reach. It is only necessary to change our thinking.



As Albert Einstein said, "We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them."



Seeing the power in this fact is what led Byron Katie to create “The Work”, a method that has helped numerous people around the world to free themselves from painful thinking. It is a simple method of enquiring into the thoughts and then, leaving enough space and silence, allowing the truth to emerge. Time and again we will see that our thoughts lack substance; giving rise to an increasingly peaceful and effortless way of being in the present moment. Byron Katie says "I found that suffering is optional. I found a joy within me that has never disappeared, not for a single moment. That joy is in everyone, always."



Throughout this week at Cortijo Romero there will be an invitation for the guests on this course to hold silence. Choosing silence creates an atmosphere of stillness and calm, from in which there is greater opportunity to witness the workings of the mind.



Deepening Awareness is an opportunity to look at habitual thought patterns under the guidance of experienced tutors Kathy White and Jorg Hermann. Kathy and Jorg have both trained with Byron Katie, and between them they have 27 years’ experience. They will hold a space where you will be able to do much more than just ‘learn’ the method; rather, you can explore how to deepen in awareness, through silence; sitting and walking meditation and enquiring into the thoughts. Many insights can arise and much unhelpful thinking can drop away, so that the nature of the mind is revealed more clearly, unveiling the beauty of life to you.



Kathy says, “The week is a gift to yourself, to enable you to root out the problem of your busy modern life: your thinking mind. You are far greater, far more magnificent, far more creative than the thoughts you have about yourself. Find the gift of you, by letting go of who you think you are!”



Cortijo Romero is a particularly supportive location for this retreat, which is run with great care and love, supported by the peaceful presence of the surrounding mountains. There will be time to relax and enjoy the pool, gardens, mountain walks and wonderful vegetarian food.



Deepening Awareness – The Work of Byron Katie October 26th – November 2nd

Kathy White and Jorg Hermann

A silent retreat week enquiring into the mind with The Work of Byron Katie

Offers 24 hours credit to trainees of The Work



The centre staff each have many years’ experience in personal development workshops, and can offer advice and support on courses and other aspects of the work at Cortijo Romero: Call 01494 765775.



About Cortijo Romero

Cortijo Romero is nestled in the glorious mountains of the Sierra Nevada in southern Spain. For 20 years it has been run as a personal development centre committed to giving people much more than just a wonderful holiday. An idyllic location, hidden within an ancient olive grove and cradled by magnificent mountains, Cortijo Romero is the perfect setting to unwind and discover your truth.



