Explore the Tax Benefits of ISA with Bonduel Asset Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Bonduel Asset Management is pleased to present a host of sustainable investment options including the ISAs or Individual Savings Accounts. They offer full scale investment options whether it is cash ISAs or ISAs for Stocks &: Shares. These ISAs are lucrative with safe returns, high interest and tax advantages all covered by the FSCS. There are very few scenarios where investors are presented with something called tax-free. This is why cash ISAs make a lot of sense because they keep the savings safe from the taxmen. It doesn't really matter whether the investor is a high rate taxpayer or a basic rate taxpayer, they don't have to pay any tax on the interest accrued on dividends or capital gains.



Here at Bonduel, investors can benefit from ISA services. The team of experienced asset management professionals guide their clients into choosing the best ISA. They also offer the ISA transfer services in case the investors want to benefit from the best rates available for the current year. Most investors do ISA transfers to benefit from long-term gains. Every ISA holder must check the ISA rate every year to make sure they are operating under the best rate. For everything else, Bonduel is the right place to go to whether it is for consultation or services.



To know more visit https://bonduelassetmanagement.com/en/



About https://bonduelassetmanagement.com/en/

Bonduel Asset Management is an asset management firm with a local presence and a global reach. Their multi-boutique approach coupled with specialized investment talent, robust risk management and a strong performance culture is what sets them apart from other firms. With offices in Zurich, Belgium, London, St. Gallen, Geneva, Bern and Lugano, Bonduel has been serving Investors since 1988.



Media Contact



Bonduel Asset Management

Website: https://bonduelassetmanagement.com/en/