Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- World of Warcraft is MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role playing game). WOW has millions of lovers and registered players around the world. After its first release in 1994 named Orcs and Humans the series continued with Frozen Throne on 2001, The Burning Crusade in 2007, Wrath of Lich King in 2008, Cataclysm in 2010, and Mists of Pandaria in 2012 and now in 2013 it has more than eight million subscribers. This fact makes WOW the most popular MMORPG, hence it is listed into the Guinness world record for its outnumbered subscribers. In this game the player has a character which is named as avatar and it may be third person or the first person. The contestants have to answer various questions in the quests, explore the places, fight with outnumbered monsters, and play with the other characters or non player characters. There is a great adventure in this game and players have to build up the skills to kill the creatures by different methods and collect the powers to accomplish a mission. WOW Gold edition has some enhanced features that allow the players to solve the mission with others in an interactive way. Various other amazing features like collection of things and then offering it to some non player character and then getting the virtual points to get into another phase. After successful completion they can Explore the World of Warcraft gold gaming on IGXE.



IGXE is acting as a competition booster by offering rewards to the winners on http://www.igxe.com . It transforms the player’s virtual points or money into actual currency, or we can say that they offer the players with WOW Gold. IGXE is an efficient distributor for it and after the purchase the game is delivered in less than five hours. There are various phases like in the very first normal the contestant have to fight with virtual characters like monsters and answer the questions. The next one is the fight and competition between players like combats, quest solutions and fights. Third is role play, in which the contestant acts in their characters. The last phase is the real character combats; the result gives the overall winner and is rewarded with points. Contestants earn the virtual currency and move from one phase to other and it is not compulsory to complete all in one go, the player can resume and complete it sometime else. IGXE is an authorized vendor and provide complete information about the phases and combats. To know more, visit http://www.igxe.com . The Avatars are getting more unique and interactive with various amazing skills. They have entirely different professions like miners, blacksmiths, tailors and they can learn other skills in environment like cooking, archeology, fishing, first aids etc.



About IGXE

The word IGXE stands for Internet Game Exchange Hong Kong Ltd. This website provides World of Warcraft to the game lovers at reasonable prices all over the world. They allow easy access exclusive features of Wow and the characters which are creatively crafted. For more information and access, visit http://www.igxe.com



Media Contact

Company: IGXE

Website: http://www.igxe.com