Exploring and Breaking Harmful Stigmas of Mental Health with Landmark Recovery Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Zachary Crouch commented "In this episode we will be talking about mental health, and how important it is that we have open and honest conversations to break the harmful stigmas surrounding treatment, family advocacy, and ways you may improve the conversation with a loved one". Crouch added "Sonja has traveled America, coat to coast to become a thought leader and champion for mental health. I appreciate Sonja joining us to provide her experience and perspective."



About Sonja Wasden

Sonja and her daughter have recently been traveling to all 50 states, donating her life story, An Impossible Life, to local libraries, talking with government officials, mental health advocacy groups. The two have been working tirelessly to break the stigmas of mental illness and create open conversations across the country. To learn more about Sonja please visit, https://animpossiblelife.com/ .



