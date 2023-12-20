Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- Particle Size Analysis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $446 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $596 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.



The market is experiencing growth due to a surge in research endeavors in nanotechnology, augmented investments in pharmaceutical research and development, and the imposition of rigorous regulatory standards for product quality in various sectors. Additionally, the market is benefiting from increased governmental backing for nanotechnology research and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging nations.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Particle Size Analysis Market"

116 - Tables

37 - Figures

204 - Pages



Laser diffraction segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Based on the technology, the particle size analysis market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, colter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, sieve analysis and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The laser diffraction products segment accounted for the highest share of the particle size analysis market in 2022.



The wet dispersion segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by dispersion in 2022.



Based on dispersion, the particle size analysis market is segmented into dispersion – wet dispersion, dry dispersion, spray dispersion. wet dispersion segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. Factors such as the rising count of conferences and gatherings for the nanotechnology of the particle size analysis market drive the growth of the market.



The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by end user, in 2022



Based on end user, the particle size analysis market is segmented into healthcare industry, cosmetic industry, chemical and petroleum industry, mining, minerals, and cement industry, food and beverage industry, and other industries. The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Significant rise in the augment the quantity of analytical laboratories are driving the growth of this segment.



The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific particle size analysis market is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2023 to 2028.

Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the APAC. The significant expansion in this particular regional segment is primarily attributed to the swift growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, governments in various Asia Pacific nations are emphasizing the assurance of product quality, with particle size analyzers playing a crucial role in quality control.



Particle Size Analysis Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. The growth in research endeavors within the field of nanotechnology



Restraints:



1. The price of particle size analyzers is high



Opportunities:



1. Growing number of conferences and events



Challenge:



1. SMEs lack the infrastructure to distribute their products effectively



Key Market Players of Particle Size Analysis Industry:



As of 2023, prominent players in the particle size analysis market are spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Danaher (US), Anton Paar GmbH (Austria), Bettersize Instruments Ltd. (China), Brookhaven Instruments (US), Fritsch GmbH (Germany), LS Instruments (Switzerland), Metller Toledo (US), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Microtrac Retsch GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), and TSI (US), and among others.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:



- By Company Type: Tier 1– 30%, Tier 2– 42%, and Tier 3– 28%

- By Designation: Director-level– 40%, C-level– 50%, and Others– 10%

- By Region: North America– 40%, Europe– 30%, Asia Pacific– 22%, Latin America- 06%, Middle East and Africa-02%



Recent Developments:



- In August 2023, Anton Paar GmbH introduced Litesizer DIA 500, the latest addition to the Particle Analysis & Surface Charge (PC) product line. This innovative instrument brings dynamic image analysis to your fingertips, allowing for precise measurement of particle size and shape within the range of 0.8 µm to 8,000 µm. With 1 µm equaling 0.001 millimeter.

- In May 2023, The Verder Group has acquired France's Formulaction S.A. and will integrate it into Microtrac MRB, a prominent manufacturer of Particle Characterization Systems within the group's Scientific Division.

- In March 2022, Aerolase is expanding its services beyond aesthetic treatments to help dermatologists with different focuses. They will now offer treatments for conditions like vitiligo, leukoderma, and atopic dermatitis. They're also working on getting FDA clearance for treating alopecia areata in 2023, using technology that has already been proven effective in Europe and other places. These additions will complement their existing treatments for acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.



