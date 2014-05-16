Exploring Kansas City Seems Effortless with FINDitKC

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- For those in quest of a credible guide for their upcoming trip to Kansas City, no need to look further- FINDitKC has made it easy to explore KC at one’s will with its sea of video guides.



Voted as the Hottest Startup in Kansas City, FINDitKC guarantees the best videos covering every type of activity for a variety of tourists. “The FINDitKC platform is hailed as a credible online video guide for all things to do in Kansas City, including highlights on restaurants, amusement facilities and stores,” stated a spokesman from FINDitKC team.



He added, “It’s our aim to ensure the best of KC for the tourists here and hence we have extended an extensive gallery packed with tons of attractions. Our video guide on KC attractions will help you to make an informed plan for your holiday.”



Speaking further on their Kansas City video guides, the firm manager reported a versatile portfolio carrying activities for every interest and every range of tourist groups.



“We understand that Kansas City is frequented by almost every kind of tourist group with diverse interests. Thus, whether you are on tour with your kids or out for a night on the town with your buddies- we can assist you with anything from museums to nightclubs. You will have the best of information on eateries, sports, entertainment, music, shopping as well as educational things to do in Kansas City,” the manager explained.



Added to the video presentation, FINDitKC also features concise information on each of the KC attractions showcased on the website. There are details covering a brief description on the outlet accompanied by address, phone number & opening-closing time.



“Our event calendar will further notify you on all the upcoming activities about to take place in KC,” added the media personnel from FINDitKC.



About FINDitKC

FINDitKC is the ideal video guide to Kansas City. It hosts videos on places to eat, drink, shop and play in and around the KC Metro. For more details, please visit http://finditkc.com/where-to-eat/