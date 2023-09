Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2023 -- Transplant Diagnostics Market had an estimated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2028, experiencing a notable CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028. Over the past two decades, organ transplant procedures have shown significant advancements, yielding excellent outcomes, especially in children and young adults. However, the landscape is evolving as a growing number of elderly transplant recipients with underlying health conditions pose new challenges.



Renal transplants, for instance, have been proven to enhance patient survival compared to dialysis, while individuals afflicted with incurable liver, heart, or lung diseases rely on life-saving transplant procedures. The activity within solid organ transplant programs has been steadily rising, yet it still falls short of meeting global demands, exhibiting considerable disparities among countries. The transplantation of solid organs remains a vital component of advanced and established healthcare systems.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2531061



Browse in-depth TOC on "Transplant Diagnostics Market"

168 - Tables

44 - Figures

260 – Pages



Key Market Players:



As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.F-Hoffman-LA-Roche, and Thermo fisher Scientific.



Transplant Diagnostics Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing number of transplant procedures

2. Technological advancements in transplant diagnostic procedures

3. Increasing public-private funding for target research activities

4. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases



Restraints:



1. High procedural cost of NGS- and PCR-based diagnostic assays

2. Limited reimbursement for target procedures



Opportunities:



1. Rising adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing during pre- & post-transplantation

2. Growing public awareness about organ donation and transplantation



Challenges:



1. Significant gap between number of organ donors and organs required annually

2. Procedural and technical limitations associated with donor-recipient screening



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=2531061



Molecular assay technologies segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028



Based on Technology, molecular assay technologies are segmented to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Molecular assay technologies are segmented into PCR-Based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. PCR-based molecular assays are further segmented into Real-time PCR, Sequence-specific primer, Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide and other PCR-based molecular assays.

Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

The Reagents & Consumables holds the largest share in the Product and Service segment of the Transplant diagnostic market.



The reagents and consumables is projected to reach USD 5,131.0 million from USD USD 3,265.2 million in 2022 with the CAGR of 7.8%.



Based on End users, the transplant diagnostic market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Independent reference laboratories. The Independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostic market. The growing number of organ transplant procedures and growing number of diagnostic labs across emerging countries are helping the independent diagnostic centers to hold the largest share.



North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period



North America transplant diagnostic market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the transplant diagnostic market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. North America holds 45.5% share of the total antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in the geriatric population and the increase in infectious diseases., Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=2531061



Recent Developments:



- In February 2023, BD received FDA approval for BD Onclarity HPV assay in the serology testing segment



- In March 2023 BioRad received AQAC International and AFNOR approval for its iQ-Check kits.



- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. unveiled Cobas Infinity edge, a cloud-based point-of-care platform that is available everywhere, in January 2022. Practitioners in the healthcare industry can manage patient data thanks to advanced technology. This has aided the business in diversifying its product offering.



Transplant Diagnostics Market Advantages:



- Transplant diagnostics allow for improved accuracy in the diagnosis and treatment of organ transplant recipients.



- More accurate diagnostic tests can lead to earlier detection and treatment of organ transplant complications, reducing the risk of organ rejection and other transplant-related complications.



- Improved accuracy can reduce health care costs by reducing the number of unnecessary treatments and tests.



- Transplant diagnostics can also help to identify the most suitable donor organs for transplantation, reducing the risk of organ rejection and improving the success rate of transplants.



- Transplant diagnostics can also help to improve the quality of life for transplant recipients by providing more accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment.