Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- According to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets™, The revenue of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market reached an estimated $2.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to $6.9 billion by 2028. This impressive growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% between 2022 and 2028, underscores the transformative potential of 3D printing in the medical device sector.



The power of 3D printing lies in its ability to expedite the prototyping and design iteration processes, reducing the time and costs associated with traditional manufacturing methods. This advantage has reverberated across industries, including product design, engineering, and architecture. By enabling quicker innovation and accelerated time-to-market for new products, 3D printing has been embraced as a game-changing technology.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90799911



Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Medical Devices Market"

261 - Tables

43 - Figures

355 – Pages



Key Market Players:



Major players in 3D printing medical devices market include Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), EnvisionTEC (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EOS (US), Renishaw plc (UK), Materialise (Belgium), 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Carbon, Inc. (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions (Germany), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Groupe Gorgé (France), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Tokyo), FIT AG (Germany), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) among others.



3D Printing Medical Devices Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Easy development of customized medical products using 3D printing



Restraints:



1. Stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3D-printed medical devices



Opportunities:



1. Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology and desktop printers



Challenges:



1. Socio-ethical concerns related to the use of 3D-printed products



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=90799911



Software and Services component segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028



Based on the component segment, Software, and services are projected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2028 from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 17.0%. The services segment in 3D printing medical devices includes services such as design assistance, pre-processing, post-processing, and quality control. Software solutions are increasingly being utilized to streamline and automate these workflows. Software platforms are used to manage the entire additive manufacturing process, from design to final production, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and traceability. 3D printing allows for highly customized and personalized medical devices. The software segment plays a crucial role in enabling this customization by providing software solutions that can generate patient-specific designs based on medical imaging data. These software tools help in converting imaging data into 3D models that can be used for creating personalized implants, prosthetics, and surgical guides.



Based on Application, Custom Prosthetics and Implants are anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Compared to conventional manufacturing techniques, 3D printing offers faster production times for custom prosthetics and implants. This can be particularly advantageous for patients who require timely solutions, such as in urgent medical cases or situations where a quick turnaround is crucial. The increasing use of custom prosthetics and implants demonstrates the potential of 3D printing and personalized medicine in improving patient care. It allows for patient-specific solutions, faster production, cost-effectiveness, and iterative design processes, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes in the field of medical devices.



Based on Technology, Laser Beam Melting is witnessed to have the Highest growth during the forecast period.

Laser Beam melting is witnessed to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period this is due to the following factors- Laser beam melting allows for the production of highly customized and patient-specific medical devices. It enables the creation of complex geometries and intricate designs, which is particularly important for personalized implants, prosthetics, and surgical instruments. Each device can be tailored to the specific requirements of an individual patient, resulting in better fit, comfort, and functionality. Laser beam melting technology offers high levels of accuracy and precision in the production of medical devices. The focused laser beam allows for precise control of melting and solidification, resulting in parts with tight tolerances and fine details. This level of precision is crucial for medical devices where accuracy and proper fit are of utmost importance.



On the Basis of End Users, Hospitals & Surgical centers are anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period.



In 2023, the hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for 33.9% of the 3D printing medical devices market. This segment is projected to reach USD 2,372.2 million by 2028 from USD 1,073.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing number of 3D printing laboratories, expansion of existing 3D printing laboratories, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to 3D printing vendors, and the increasing demand for customized/fabricated solutions.



North America to dominate the 3D Printing medical devices market.



North America's 3D printing medical devices market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the total 3D printing medical devices market in 2023. This market is projected to reach USD 2,720.6 million by 2028 from USD 1,244.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. market. The large share of North America can be attributed because North America has a well-developed and advanced healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. This infrastructure provides a conducive environment for the adoption of innovative technologies like 3D printing in the medical field. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry experts contributes to the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market.



Asia Pacific is witnessed to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. There is an increasing awareness and acceptance of 3D printing in the healthcare industry across the Asia Pacific region. Industry conferences, trade shows, and educational programs are promoting the benefits and applications of 3D printing in medical devices. This growing awareness is driving the adoption of 3D printing technology among healthcare providers, driving market growth. The Asia Pacific region has been witnessing significant growth and development in its healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have been investing heavily in healthcare facilities, hospitals, and research institutions. This expanding healthcare infrastructure provides a favorable environment for the adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing in medical applications.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=90799911



Recent Developments:



- In Feb 2023 Stratasys Ltd launched TrueDent resin, which is used in labs for the application in dental structure shades.



- In May 2023 CELLINK launched Lumen X a new benchtop DLP bioprinter.