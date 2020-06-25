Exploring the Aftereffects of the Covid-19 Pandemic Surrounding the Alcohol Free Sanitizer Market

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The novel strain, SARS-COV-2, which was not seen in humans until late 2019, triggers infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The COVID-19 epidemic was first seen in China's Wuhan province and within a short period of just four months the COVID-19 rapidly spread and took over the entire planet. COVID-19, the devastating pandemic, is renowned for its rapid transmissibility. It has had a major impact on consumer behavior to take more preventive measures on personal hygiene, especially hand hygiene. Via commercials and reports, people are urged to use a hand sanitizer frequently because one can unknowingly get contracted with the infection. This is expected to significantly fuel growth in the market. Growing cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide, increasing public knowledge of personal hygiene, policy measures to encourage good practice of personal hygiene and increasing distribution of hand sanitizers in various healthcare settings are expected to drive market development.



Government policies to promote the use of hand sanitizer would boost global market growth. Looking at the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its robust transmissible existence, the governments of different countries are providing funds to improve development of hand sanitizers. This will help the government cater for the growing consumer demand for hand sanitizer and cope with the shortage in some areas.

Furthermore, policymakers are granting new entrants quick regulatory passage and permission to manufacture hand sanitizers. Asserting that the use of a hand sanitizer is one of the most available precautionary steps against the pathogen. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found that alcohol-based sanitizers are able to combat the spread of flu-like infections because of their superior ability to kill germs. In addition, there is a increasing market for hand sanitizers centered on natural ingredients, which has inspired several companies to produce products enriched with aloe vera and tea. This has opened up new areas of growth for this market. As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for hand sanitizers has undergone an exponential increase in the past few months. That has spurred companies from Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) to create hygiene products designed to counter the spread of the pandemic and also to comply with WHO guidelines. Over the forecast period, the alcohol-free sanitizer market will experience CAGR of about -5.5 per cent. Alcohol-free hand sanitizer usually includes aloe vera gel or some oil for dry hand moisturizing and helping to maintain soft skin condition. Nevertheless, alcohol-free hand sanitizer growth is limited due to an incapacity to destroy germs, bacteria , and viruses. While some alcohol-free hand sanitizer shows good results but the WHO and CDC strongly recommend the use of hand sanitizer dependent on alcohol. In the forecast period this will curb the growth of the alcohol-free hand sanitizer market.



The global alcohol free sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into liquid, gel, foam and others. On the basis of sales channel, the global alcohol free sanitizer market is segmented into retail, online platform. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global alcohol free sanitizer market include Unilever, Godrej Group, Ecolab, PZ Cussons, ITC Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Hartmann Group, 3M, GOJO Industries, Kutol, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Vi-Jon among others.



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



