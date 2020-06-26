Exploring the Aftereffects of the Covid-19 Pandemic Surrounding the Blood Testing Technologies Market

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Blood testing is one of the most widely used methods to determine any illness. Blood tests are used to assure the biochemical and physiological well-being of the humans. They are also used to confirm the proper functioning of vital organs such as liver, kidney and thyroid as well as to understand the effectiveness of the given therapies. Technological advances have increased global competition along with growing demand for improved blood testing technologies. Owing to the burgeoning demand for point-of-care and minimally invasive test devices, the market is growing. High incidence of lifestyle diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders are the major factors fuelling the growth of the global blood testing technologies market. Many significant factors contributing to market growth are the large pool of the old age population, along with increased public and private spending on diagnostics and research. Large numbers of medical centers, clinics and the advent of medical home care have opened lucrative avenues in the blood test industry. Nevertheless, lack of knowledge, inability to embrace emerging technology, and lack of skilled labour, is likely to hinder business growth.



Convergence of influencing aspects such as accelerated R&D in disease, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and consumerism is expected to increase the scope of blood testing services over the forecast period. In addition, notable maturity in diagnostic techniques aiming at early detection of disease is anticipated to foster future market growth. In addition, the data pool relating to the mechanism of chronic and rare conditions is perpetually growing. It has allowed doctors and patients to learn more about the susceptibility to certain diseases, thus increasing adoption in this area. Policy bodies have found to allow hospitals to reduce hospital stays, as well as associated expenditures by encouraging home healthcare and telemedicine. This has contributed to the continuous launch of blood test kits for the portable home healthcare. Additionally, government and relevant organizations are constantly engaged in efforts aimed at keeping health-care expenditure related to disease control. These bodies also encourage patients to undergo regular diagnostic exams to avoid chronic conditions from occurring. These elements are projected to increase revenue generation by encouraging the population to undertake blood testing for early diagnosis of the disease. In addition, the shift in government focus on disease prevention rather than treatment is expected to have a positive impact on sales of the product to some extent.



The global blood testing technologies industry is divided on the basis of product type, methods, end-use and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into basic metabolic panel, microbiology tests and others. Based on methods, the global blood testing technologies market is divided into automated blood testing, manual blood testing. On the basis of end-use, the global blood testing technologies market is segmented into hospitals, laboratory diagnostics, and other end users. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Some of the key players operating within the global blood testing technologies market include Becton Dickinson & Company, BioMerieux S.A., Trinity Biotech PLC, Quest Diagnostics, Biomerica, Inc., Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among other noticeable players.



Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Blood Testing Technologies Market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Blood Testing Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Product Type

4.1. Basic Metabolic Panel

4.2. Microbiology Tests

4.3. Others



Chapter Five: Global Blood Testing Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Methods

5.1. Automated Blood Testing

5.2. Manual Blood Testing



Chapter Six: Global Blood Testing Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By End-Use

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Laboratory Diagnostics

6.3. Other End Users



Chapter Seven: Global Blood Testing Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Eight: North America Blood Testing Technologies Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. North America Blood Testing Technologies Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Basic Metabolic Panel

8.1.2. Microbiology Tests

8.1.3. Others

8.2. North America Blood Testing Technologies Market – By Methods, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Automated Blood Testing

8.2.2. Manual Blood Testing

8.3. North America Blood Testing Technologies Market – By End-Use, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Hospitals'

8.3.2. Laboratory Diagnostics

8.3.3. Other End Users

8.4. North America Blood Testing Technologies Market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.2. Canada

8.4.3. Mexico

…Continued



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



