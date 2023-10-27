Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- Bone Cement & Glue Market by Bone Cement (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate), Bone Glue (Natural, Synthetic), Loading (Antibiotic Loaded), Application (Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, ASCS, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2,248 million by 2028 from USD 1,644 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Bone Cement & Glue Market"

167 - Tables

32 - Figures

188 - Pages



Key Market Players:



The significant players in the Bone cement & glue market are Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson - US), Enovis (US), Heraeus Holding (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland)



Bone Cement & Glue Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Growing incidences of sports injuries



Restraints:



High costs and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new bone cements



Opportunities:



Rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive procedures



Challenges:



Product-related complications



France in European Bone cement & glue market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.



The Europe Bone cement & glue market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. France is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the high prevalence of Orthopedic Conditions, the growing geriatric population, In addition, France has a well-developed healthcare system with access to advanced medical technologies and treatments. This infrastructure supports the adoption of bone cement and glue products in various orthopedic and dental procedures. Likewsie, France has a skilled workforce of healthcare professionals, including orthopedic surgeons, who are adept at using bone cement and glue products in surgical procedures.



Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers in End user' Bone cement & glue market to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on the end user, the Bone cement & glue market is segmented into Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics/Physician offices. The Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers registered the highest CAGR, increasing orthopedic Surgical Procedures, Hospitals and ASCs are key providers of joint replacement surgeries, such as total hip arthroplasty (THA) and total knee arthroplasty (TKA), moreover Hospitals and ASCs cater to patients of all ages, but the aging population is more likely to require orthopedic surgeries that involve bone cement and glue. As the global population ages, the demand for joint replacement surgeries and other orthopedic procedures is increasing, benefiting the bone cement and glue market.



China dominates the Asia Pacific Bone cement & glue market.



The APAC amniotic products market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, China accounted for the largest share of the Asian Bone cement & glue market. The large share of China can be attributed to the economic growth in the country, rising incidence of orthopedic cases, significantly high cases of road accidents, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, growth in the geriatric population, and favourable government support.



Recent Developments:



- In 2021, The company Smith & Nephew (UK) acquired the Extremity Orthopedics business of Integra LifeSciences to expand its shoulder, upper, and lower extremities product portfolio.

- In 2021, Zimmer Biomet (US) Completed the spinoff of spine and dental businesses into a new public company, ZimVie Inc. ("ZimVie"). The transaction was intended to benefit its stockholders by enhancing the focus of both Zimmer Biomet and ZimVie to meet the needs of patients and customers.



