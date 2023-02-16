Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- In situ hybridization (ISH) is a powerful technique for detecting and localizing specific nucleic acid sequences within cells. This technique has been widely used in a variety of applications such as gene expression profiling, gene mapping, and chromosomal studies. The global in situ hybridization market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.



The Global In situ Hybridization Market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. One of the key driving factors of the in situ hybridization market is the increasing awareness of companion diagnostics and the growing incidence of cancer and genetic disorders. Moreover, the growth of the ISH market is largely driven by a rise in government and private funding in life sciences and cancer research, the increasing number of reagent rental agreements, and the application of innovative technologies and methodologies in the fields of tissue and in vitro diagnostics.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other genetic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing government initiatives to promote research and development activities in the field of genomics are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global in situ hybridization market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of in situ hybridization and the increasing investments in research and development activities are providing ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



The global in situ hybridization market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. Reagents & kits are further segmented into probes and enzymes. Instruments are further segmented into microscope and fluorescence imager. Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer research, genetic disorders, research & drug discovery, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others.



Key drivers of the in situ hybridization market include rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, and growing awareness of companion diagnostics. However, a shortage of skilled professionals poses a significant challenge to the growth of this market.



In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories ranked first in terms of revenue in the in situ hybridization market.



Based on end users, the global in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the in situ hybridization market, due to an increasing number of molecule-based screenings, the increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures, and the rising trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals.



The market for in situ hybridization is competitive and highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the ISH market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (US), BioView (Israel), Agilent Technologies (US), Biocare Medical (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Enzo Biochem (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), BioGenex Laboratories (US), OpGen US), Bio SB (US), GeneMed Biotechnologies (US), Abcam plc. (UK), Creative Bioarray (US), BioCat GmbH (Spain), ZytoVision (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), and Oxford Gene Technology (UK).



Recent Developments:



In 2022, RNAscope ISH Detection Kit manufactured by Bio-Techne received CE-IVD approval for the BOND-III platform (Leica Biosystems).



In 2021, Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) and KromaTiD, Inc. entered a strategic commercial partnership granting ASI worldwide rights to market KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH (PPF) probes and assay services.



