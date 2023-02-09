Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- UV Visible Spectroscopy Market is a powerful tool used in a variety of scientific and industrial applications. It is used to measure the concentration of a sample or to identify unknown compounds. This technology has seen significant growth in recent years due to its wide range of applications. This article will provide an overview of the UV Visible Spectroscopy market and its key players.



Currently, UV Visible Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Growth in UV/visible Spectroscopy market is mainly driven by factors such as the application of UV/visible spectroscopy in environmental screening, growing use of UV/visible spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, technological advancements and the increasing need for food analysis. On the other hand, the longevity of instruments and the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



UV Visible Spectroscopy is a type of spectroscopy that uses light in the ultraviolet and visible regions of the electromagnetic spectrum to measure the absorption of certain molecules in a sample. It is used to identify and quantify a range of molecules in solution, and is especially useful for analyzing compounds that absorb light in the UV-visible range.



Overview of the History of UV Visible Spectroscopy



UV Visible spectroscopy has been around since the early 1800s, although its earliest applications were limited to identifying elements based on their absorption of light. Through the 1800s and early 1900s, scientists began to understand the basics of spectroscopy and the ability to qualitatively and quantitatively measure the absorption of light at different wavelengths.



Market Overview



Key Players



The key players in the UV Visible Spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US). Other players involved in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hach Company (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), HORIBA., Ltd (Japan), Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), Cole-Parmer (UK), Analytik Jena (Germany), GBC Scientific Equipment (US), JASCO Inc. (US), Buck Scientific (US), Biochrom Ltd (UK), AMETEK Process, PG Instruments Ltd (UK) and PERSEE ANALYTICS, Inc (US).



Applications of UV Visible Spectroscopy



Analysis of pharmaceuticals: UV-visible spectroscopy is used to analyze the active ingredients present in pharmaceuticals. It can also be used to analyze the purity of the drug.

Environmental monitoring: UV-visible spectroscopy is often used to measure the concentration of substances in water and air. It is used to monitor levels of pollutants, such as heavy metals, in the environment.

Food and beverage analysis: UV-visible spectroscopy can be used to analyze the composition of food and beverages. It can be used to measure the levels of vitamins, sugars, and other chemicals in food and drinks.

Chemical analysis: UV-visible spectroscopy can be used to identify unknown compounds and analyze the composition of mixtures. It can also be used to measure the concentration of a specific compound in a sample.