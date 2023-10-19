Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- The Incontinence Care Products (ICP) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an aging population, increased awareness about urinary and fecal incontinence issues, and advancements in product innovation. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including adult diapers, disposable underpads, urinary catheters, and skin care solutions. As healthcare systems strive to improve patient comfort and reduce the risk of infections, the demand for high-quality ICPs continues to rise. Additionally, sustainability concerns have led to the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable options within this market. With the ICP market poised for continued expansion, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing product performance, comfort, and environmental sustainability to meet the evolving needs of both healthcare institutions and individuals seeking effective incontinence care solutions.



Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $12.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the incontinence care products market is mainly driven by the increasing geriatric population and subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, significant prevalence of incontinence, growing attention to personal hygiene. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, emerging markets such as India and China are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the incontinence care products market during the forecast period. However, disparities in the reimbursement for incontinence care products is restricting the growth of this market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market"



209 - Tables

44 - Figures

225 - Pages



In 2022, the absorbable segment held the largest share of the incontinence care products market, by product type segment



Based on product type, the global incontinence care products market is categorized into absorbents and non-absorbents. Absorbents provide better comfort to incontinence patients by preventing the leakage of urine, making it a preferred option, hence accounting for large share. These products are also easy to use as compared to non-absorbents.



In 2022, the e-commerce segment held the largest share of the incontinence care products market, by distribution channel segment



By distribution channel, the incontinence care products market has been segmented into e-commerce, retailer pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing digitalization, advancements in technology, and rising internet accessibility. Besides, the products sold on e-commerce platforms are comparatively more affordable than the products sold offline, since the costs associated with warehouse storage and maintenance is not involved.



Europe dominates the global incontinence care products market



Based on the region, the incontinence care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. In 2022, Europe accounted for the largest incontinence care products market share. The large share of Europe in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of incontinence and chronic conditions and rising healthcare spending. In addition, various key players have their headquarters or major sales networks situated in European countries, making it a mature and developed market.



Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



- Increasing geriatric population with chronic medical conditions

- Significant prevalence of incontinence

- Growing attention to personal hygiene

- Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income



Restraints:



- Social stigma associated with incontinence care products

- Environmental concerns related to disposal of incontinence products



Opportunities:



- Development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers

- Rising adoption of smart diapers



Challenge:



- Underreporting of fecal incontinence

- Disparities in reimbursement for incontinence care products



Key Market Players:



The major players operating in this market are Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), HARTMANN (Germany), Ontex BV (Belgium), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), McKesson Corporation (US), ABENA (Denmark), Attindas Hygiene Partners Group (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Wellspect Healthcare (Sweden), Stryker (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (US), TZMO SA (Poland), Primare International Ltd. (Canada), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), NorthShore Care Supply (US), and Nobel Hygiene (India).



