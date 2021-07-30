Exploring the Many Benefits of a QuickBooks File Size Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- When dealing with a QuickBooks data file that is reaching the maximum number of allowed customers, vendors, or items, or having to remove old list items to speed up QuickBooks and working around for the 14,500 name size limitation for Pro and Premier, a file size reduction may be necessary.



QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once the limit is reached, an upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise would be called for QuickBooks Pro & Premier versions are capable of handling 14,500 list items. QuickBooks Enterprise is capable of up to 100,000 and more. It is critical to know that QuickBooks has limits to the number of customers, vendors, inventory items and related information it can store. As the individual names list limitation or the combined names list limitation are being reached, QuickBooks begins to take longer to record each new name, until it can no longer accept new entries. List entries help better manage company data and keep track of things like customers, suppliers, services, inventory items, and non-inventory items. Each type of list can have up to four levels of child accounts and an unlimited number of child accounts under a parent account.



Experts believe that merging, Condensing or SuperCondensing a file will not only bring down the size of a data file but also remove any unused lists from the file.



E-Tech's File Size Reduction service improves performance of a data file with more than 3 years of data. This service also promotes higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, significantly reduced file size, removes inactive customers, vendors, items to stay under the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier(Optional), converts large files to QuickBooks Online while also making upgrades to newer versions faster and easier.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/



