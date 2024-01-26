The Global Medical Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 163.5 billion by 2027 from USD 138.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market growth drivers are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and increasing investments into medical research. The growth rate of the market is restrained by the product recalls and stringent regulatory standards for the medical supplies approvals.



Key Market Players



The global medical supplies market is fragmented, with various companies contributing significantly to the market. The medical supplies market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players offering a variety of products. The major players operating in this market are Medtronic, PLC. (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), BD (US), Johnson & Johnson, Inc (US) and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).



Medtronic plc (Ireland) accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The company has a strong medical disposables and consumables portfolio that includes wound care consumables, medication delivery, as well as blood and specimen collection. The company focuses on product launches, acquisitions, and agreements to enhance its product portfolio.



Drivers: High prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases



Rising government-funded investments and initiatives in healthcare projects; Increasing demand for infection control measures to curb HAIs; Rising number of surgical procedures; Increasing demand for medical devices; Rising number of agreements between companies to manufacture cost-effective medical devices; An increase in the number of ICU beds in hospitals and surgical centers, as well as an increase in the number of accidents and trauma cases



The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the high volume of injuries place a great demand on medical supply products. The geriatric population across the globe is also expanding. The vast geriatric population base and the high prevalence and incidence of related diseases among them drive the growth of the market. Market participants and researchers are more focused on advancing medical supply products, with collaborations among companies to launch advanced products and the incoming latest technologies driving market growth. The government's investments in disease research and studies drive the market's growth rate even higher.



Opportunities: Rising medical tourism and Emerging markets



The emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil offer lucrative potentials in the market with their vast population base, rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure and expenditure. The improving healthcare infrastructure and the more affordable treatment and diagnosis as compared to North America and Europe are promoting medical tourism in the region.



Intubation & ventilation supplies accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market, by type.



By type, the medical supplies market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, wound care consumables, radiology consumables, disinfectants, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. In. The intubation & ventilation supplies segment held the highest share which is attributed to its massive demand amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus.



By other application accounted for the largest market share.



Based on the application, the medical supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The other application segment held the largest share. The other application areas include the dentistry, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and waste management applications. The market share of the segment is driven by the high numbers of surgeries, and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, dental diseases, GI disorders, and others.



By end user, hospitals accounted for the largest market share.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing healthcare investments, and advanced infrastructure.



North America was the largest regional market for medical supplies market.



The medical supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2021, followed by Europe. The largest market share of North America is driven by the high incidence of strong presence of industry players, high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Recent Developments:



- In February 2022, Medtronic plc launched its NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which is intended for the treatment of chronic and obstructive eustachian tube dysfunction.



- In April 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation received the FDA 510(k) clearance for the EMBOLD Fibered Detachable Coil, which is indicated to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature.



- In June 2021, Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, launched its ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer. The device is indicated for colorectal, gynecological, bariatric surgery, and thoracic procedures.



- In May 2022, Cardinal Health has signed an agreement with URAC, the largest independent health care accreditation organization in the US. Under the agreement, Cardinal Health will pursue accreditation for its specialty pharmacies and practices.



- In June 2022, BD has acquired Parata Systems, an innovative provider of pharmacy automation solutions. The acquisition will strengthen the portfolio of BD with portfolio of Parata for innovative pharmacy automation solutions.



- In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to further enable its digital surgery solutions.



