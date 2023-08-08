Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- Microcatheters Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $874 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $1,142 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements and research activities, well-established regulatory framework, increasing awareness and adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and presence of key market in developing regions players. The combination of these factors has propelled the growth of the microcatheter market. With ongoing advancements in technology, increased focus on minimally invasive procedures, and a favorable healthcare ecosystem, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory. However, competition from alternative technologies or treatment modalities, such as drug-eluting stents, drug-coated balloons, or surgical procedure limits the market growth.



The microcatheters industry is poised for significant growth in the near future as advancements in medical technology continue to drive innovation and demand. With their ability to navigate intricate blood vessels and deliver targeted treatments, microcatheters have become crucial tools in minimally invasive procedures such as endovascular surgeries and neurointerventions. In the coming years, we can expect to see further miniaturization and enhanced flexibility of microcatheters, enabling physicians to access even the most challenging anatomical structures with precision and ease. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies like robotics and advanced imaging systems will further augment the capabilities of microcatheters, allowing for real-time visualization and improved procedural outcomes. As a result, the industry is set to witness an influx of investment, collaboration, and research, driving the development of novel microcatheter designs, materials, and functionalities. The future of the microcatheters industry holds immense promise, as it continues to revolutionize the field of interventional medicine, benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.



Microcatheters Market

120 - Tables

36 - Figures

180 – Pages



Diagnostic Microcatheters segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on the product type, the microcatheter market is segmented into Delivery Microcatheter, Aspiration Microcatheter, Diagnostic Microcatheter, and Steerable Microcatheter. The development of advanced imaging technologies, such as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and fractional flow reserve (FFR), has increased the need for specialized diagnostics microcatheters. These microcatheters are designed to facilitate the delivery of imaging devices, such as ultrasound probes or optical fibers, to the targeted area, allowing for detailed visualization and accurate diagnosis.

Interventional radiology and cardiology procedures often require diagnostic catheters for imaging and sample collection. Diagnostics microcatheters play a crucial role in these procedures, allowing for the precise positioning of diagnostic tools and the collection of samples from targeted areas. The growing adoption of interventional radiology and cardiology techniques has contributed to the increased demand for diagnostics microcatheters.



The oncology application segment accounted for the significant share of the Microcatheters market in 2022-2028



Based on the application, the Microcatheters market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Urology, Otolaryngology, and other applications. The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is a significant driver for the oncology microcatheter market. As the prevalence of cancer continues to grow, the demand for interventional oncology procedures, which often involve microcatheters, also increases. Oncology microcatheters are used in the delivery of targeted therapies, embolization, and image-guided interventions for the treatment of various types of cancer. There is a growing preference for minimally invasive treatment approaches in oncology. Microcatheters enable precise and targeted delivery of therapeutic agents directly to the tumor site, minimizing damage to healthy surrounding tissues. Minimally invasive procedures using microcatheters offer benefits such as reduced patient trauma, shorter recovery times, and improved quality of life, driving their adoption in oncology. Collaboration between interventional radiologists and oncologists has expanded the utilization of microcatheters in oncology. The combined expertise of these specialties has led to the development of innovative treatment approaches, including transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) and selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), which heavily rely on microcatheters. The increasing collaboration between these medical disciplines drives the growth of the oncology microcatheter market. These drivers collectively contribute to the growth of the oncology microcatheter market, providing healthcare professionals with effective tools for targeted therapies, image-guided interventions, and minimally invasive treatment approaches in the field of oncology.



The single-lumen microcatheter segment accounted for the largest share of the microcatheter market in 2022-2028



Based on the design, the microcatheter market is segmented into single-lumen microcatheter and Dual Lumen Microcatheter. The single-lumen microcatheter design segment is estimated to hold the 91.7% market share of the microcatheter market in 2022. Single lumen microcatheters offer versatility and flexibility in their applications. They can be used in a wide range of clinical procedures, including diagnostic imaging, drug delivery, embolization, angioplasty, and biopsy. The ability of single lumen microcatheters to perform multiple functions makes them attractive to healthcare professionals, contributing to their widespread adoption. Adequate reimbursement policies for procedures involving single lumen microcatheters have a positive impact on their adoption and market growth. When healthcare systems provide appropriate reimbursement for these procedures, it encourages healthcare providers to utilize single lumen microcatheters in their practice and invest in the necessary equipment. These drivers collectively contribute to the adoption and growth of single lumen microcatheters in various medical specialties. Their versatility, precision, and ability to enhance patient outcomes make them an integral tool in minimally invasive procedures and targeted interventions.

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics' segment to register for the highest growth rate of the microcatheters market in 2022-2028



The major end users in the microcatheters market are ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals, surgical centers & specialty clinics. Hospitals, surgical centers, and specialty clinics is expected to account for major market share in 2022. There has been an increased emphasis on training healthcare professionals in the use of microcatheters and interventional procedures. With the availability of specialized training programs and workshops, more clinicians are gaining the necessary skills and expertise to utilize microcatheters effectively. This has led to increased adoption and utilization of microcatheters in hospitals, specialty clinics, and surgery centers. Favorable reimbursement policies for procedures involving microcatheters have played a role in their increased use. When healthcare systems provide appropriate reimbursement for these procedures, it encourages healthcare providers to integrate microcatheters into their practice and invest in the necessary equipment and training.



Overall, the increasing use of microcatheters in hospitals, specialty clinics, and surgery centers is driven by the benefits of minimally invasive techniques, improved diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, expanded applications in multiple specialties, technological advancements, emphasis on patient safety and comfort, training initiatives, and favorable reimbursement policies.



Europe to account for a significant market share in the microcatheter market in 2022



In 2022, the Europe region is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and RoE. Europe has a rapidly aging population, which is associated with a higher incidence of chronic diseases. As the population ages, the demand for medical interventions, including those requiring microcatheters, is expected to increase. The aging population in Europe contributes to the sustained growth of the microcatheter market. Europe has well-established healthcare systems and favorable reimbursement policies for medical procedures. Adequate reimbursement for procedures involving microcatheters encourages healthcare providers to adopt and utilize these devices in their practice. The availability of reimbursement supports the market growth of microcatheters in Europe.



These factors collectively contribute to Europe's good market share in the microcatheter market, making it a prominent region for the adoption, manufacturing, and research of microcatheters.



Microcatheters Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

2. Growing Aging Population

3. Advancements in Minimally Invasive Techniques

4. Technological Innovations



Restraints:

1. Stringent Regulatory Requirements

2. High Cost of Microcatheters

3. Limited Availability in Developing Regions

4. Potential Risks and Complications



Opportunities:



1. Technological Advancements

2. Emerging Markets

3. Expansion in Applications

4. Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

5. Collaboration and Partnerships



Challenges:



1. Competitive Landscape

2. Cost Pressures

3. Product Complexity and Variability

4. Training and Skill Requirements



Key Market Players:



As of 2022, prominent players in the microcatheter market are Terumo Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, US), and Cook Medical (Indiana, US), among others.



Recent Developments:



- In 2021, Terumo medical corporation introduced a new microcatheter named PG Pro Peripheral Microcatheter.

- In 2020, Tri Saslus introduced TriNav Microcatheter, globally.



Microcatheters Market Advantages:



- Minimally Invasive Procedures: Microcatheters enable minimally invasive procedures, reducing the need for traditional open surgeries. Their small size and flexibility allow for precise navigation through narrow blood vessels, resulting in smaller incisions, less trauma to surrounding tissues, reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and lower risks of complications for patients.



- Targeted Treatments: Microcatheters facilitate targeted treatments by delivering therapeutic agents, such as medications or embolic agents, directly to the desired site within the body. This targeted approach maximizes the effectiveness of the treatment while minimizing the impact on healthy tissues, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced side effects.



- Versatility: Microcatheters are versatile tools that can be used in various medical specialties, including cardiology, radiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. They can be employed for a wide range of procedures, such as angioplasty, embolization, thrombectomy, drug delivery, and diagnostic imaging, making them indispensable in many medical interventions.



- Enhanced Visualization: Advances in imaging technologies, such as fluoroscopy and intravascular ultrasound, coupled with microcatheters, provide real-time visualization of the treatment site. This enhanced visualization allows physicians to precisely guide the catheter, monitor its progress, and make necessary adjustments during the procedure, ensuring accurate placement and optimal outcomes.



- Growing Demand and Market Potential: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions, is driving the demand for minimally invasive interventions. As a result, the microcatheters market is experiencing significant growth and presents immense market potential, attracting investments, research, and development activities from both established players and emerging companies.



- Advancements in Technology: Ongoing advancements in materials science, manufacturing techniques, and catheter designs are continuously improving the performance of microcatheters. These advancements result in increased flexibility, enhanced trackability, improved torque response, and reduced risk of complications, further fueling the adoption of microcatheters in clinical practice.